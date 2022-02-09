Why is Tiffany & Co trending at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

Eileen Gu is a professional Chinese-American freestyle skier who scored a huge win for China and Tiffany & Co. Gu won a gold medal for China in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air, marking it as the third gold for China in this Winter Olympics.

Gu also showcased her subtle style when she took off her Anta gloves. She was wearing four rings and a bracelet from the brand Tiffany & Co. during the competition and it immediately started trending on Chinese social media sites.

Eileen Gu is a huge asset for luxury jewelry brands. She is a global phenomenon with a multi-cultural background and has had a lot of fans. A massive plus is her runway model look. Gu is fluent in Mandarin and has a great personality, projecting an intelligent and strong image.

All about Eileen Gu's Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Eileen Gu was wearing four rings from Tiffany & Co., two of them were on the left hand. On the left-hand side were:

Tiffany T diamond wire ring - 18 karats in rose gold; retails for $2,100

Tiffany 1837 Makers medium slice ring in 18-karat gold; retails for $2,400

On the right hand, she was wearing another two rings:

Tiffany 1837 Makers signet ring in sterling silver; retails for $600

Elsa Peretti diamond hoop ring in rose gold; retails for $1,300

She was also wearing a bracelet from Tiffany & Co. It was a Tiffany Knot double row hinged bangle in yellow gold with diamonds, retailing for $22,000. She added the bracelet during the flag-hosting ceremony.

After she was spotted wearing these ornaments, Chinese social media apps like Weibo, Douyin, and Xiahongshu lit up with chatter discussing the brands.

Tiffany & Co. @TiffanyAndCo diamond rings. #TiffanyAndCo Eileen Gu arrives at the #MetGala in a Blue Book Collection diamond necklace of over 39 total carats with a center diamond weighing over 12 carats. She completes her look with Tiffany T True and Tiffany Victoriadiamond rings. #TiffanyBlueBook Eileen Gu arrives at the #MetGala in a Blue Book Collection diamond necklace of over 39 total carats with a center diamond weighing over 12 carats. She completes her look with Tiffany T True and Tiffany Victoria® diamond rings. #TiffanyBlueBook #TiffanyAndCo https://t.co/HpJRcylOxq

Eileen Gu partnered with Tiffany & Co. on their T1 jewelry collection called "Give Me the T." The T stands for Tiffany. Mario Sorrenti shot the movement in New York alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Eileen Gu won gold in Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 with her impressive performance as she successfully landed a four-and-a-half-rotation trick in her third jump. This makes her the second female freestyle skier ever to do so. She gave tough competition to Tess Ledoux from France and Mathilde Gremaud from Switzerland, who acquired silver and bronze medals in the same category.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gu is a spokesperson for 26 brands, including Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, ANTA, Oakley, Estee Lauder, Cadillac, Visa, JD.com, and even Victoria’s Secret.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Srijan Sen