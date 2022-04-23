How old is Tess Christine? Age explored as YouTuber shares cancer diagnosis 

On April 21, YouTuber Tess Christine broke the news of her breast cancer diagnosis with her 2.32 million subscribers in the hopes of spreading awareness.

Explaining why she had abruptly left social media, the beauty and fashion guru announced:

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in the beginning of March very very suddenly and what felt like out of nowhere."

She continued further, saying:

"I could have maybe kept you guys in the dark about it. But I also felt this overwhelming sense of responsibility to bring awareness to this because of the way it happened and because I have a very large female audience on all of my social media. And I just feel like it's very important to tell you guys my story."

The social media personality's untimely encounter with cancer raised significant concern amongst her female audience, since Christine is only 30 years old.

Tess Christine gets diagnosed with breast cancer at just 30 years of age

Tess Christine had just returned from a trip to Minnesota with her family in January when she noticed a lump in her left breast. She initially brushed it off as a clogged milk duct or some other side-effect of weaning her 10-month-old son Theo off of breastfeeding.

However, the lump persisted and at the beginning of her next menstrual cycle, the 30-year-old woke up to a "throbbing pain" in her left breast. A check-up with her primary care doctor produced a ruling that the lump was merely a cyst.

But Tess Christine couldn't shake off an inexplicable feeling of unease:

"I still just had this gut-wrenching feeling that something was wrong and I just kept thinking the worst. And maybe that was because I had Theo and I was just like 'Oh my god, I can't have cancer. I have this new baby who needs me.'"

Tess Christine stood her ground and requested further examination which included a mammogram, sonogram, and a biopsy, on the recommendation of her radiologist. Her test results found a malignant tumor and led to her diagnosis of invasive ductal carcinoma (the medical term for breast cancer).

Another MRI revealed "additional findings" in her lymph nodes and right breast, but two subsequent biopsies ruled them benign. Tess Christine then enlisted a breast surgeon, a plastic surgeon for reconstruction surgery, and a medical oncologist for her treatment. Her surgery on April 7 was "great and successful."

The influencer explained:

"So basically, we did a double mastectomy and partial reconstruction which means I have expanders in my chest that we slowly expand and then I will go in later for an additional surgery for the reconstruction part of it, like the final implant transfer, all of that, and then I will be left with my final chest hopefully."

Though she's still waiting on the next course of action from her oncologist, Tess Christine is beyond grateful that her cancer is curable. She said:

"But the good news and what just makes me just so incredibly thankful — this is something that's curable for me. It was the best news I could have gotten out of all of this, that this is curable and I'm going to be okay. And I'm just so thankful for that."

She continued further, saying:

"So I don't know as far as what's next for me, but what I do know is my tumor is removed and I don't have that in me anymore, which feels so amazing. I'm on the road to being fully healthy again, which is incredible."

The beauty and fashion guru urged her female subscribers and followers to strongly advocate for their own health and to always be proactive in screening any anomalies or abnormalities.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan