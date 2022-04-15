What happened to Randy Gonzalez? Enkyboys' TikTok sensation shares cancer diagnosis 

Randy Gonzalez, of Enkyboys fame, took to TikTok on Tuesday, April 12, to answer his 15 million followers' concerns about why he has been rapidly losing weight over the past few months.

The reason completely blindsided them as the 34-year-old Texan TikTok sensation announced the heartbreaking news of stage four colon cancer in a five-minute-long emotional video. He revealed that he was diagnosed six months ago and that doctors have given him between three to five years to live.

Randy Gonzalez opens up about his cancer diagnosis

Randy Gonzalez broke the shocking news in the video, saying:

"I got an announcement to make, and it's not good. Six months ago, I don't even know how to say this, but six months ago I got diagnosed with stage four cancer, colon cancer."

He continued:

"I kept it to myself, and I felt like it was selfish, because I didn't want to tell everybody my business because it was personal. But I feel like I can use my situation to give awareness for young men like myself because I'm only 34. They say it’s very rare for a young guy like myself to catch colon cancer.”

The American Cancer Society reports that the lifetime risk of developing colon cancer clocks in at 4.3% for men (1 in 23 men) and 4% for women (1 in 25 women). Colon and rectal (colorectal) cancer rank as the third most common cancer diagnosed in the US.

The influencer explained the emotional turmoil he felt at the devastating news, saying:

"The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live. And you know, I didn't know how to take it. It was devastating."

Randy Gonzalez wanted to promote awareness among young men about this silent-but-deadly cancer that creeps up unannounced. He urged them to get colonoscopies to screen for the possibility of colon cancer to safeguard their health.

He revealed the circumstances that led to his own diagnosis:

"How I figured it out, I was having problems with my upper abdomen, and I was always in pain. Luckily my wife told me to go get a colonoscopy because I was just gonna get an EGD [esophagogastroduodenoscopy] to my throat because they thought it was an ulcer or something."

Randy Gonzalez sets up GoFundMe page for colon cancer awareness

While this disease used to primarily affect people over the age of 50, it is becoming increasingly prevalent in younger people. Reports by the Colon Cancer Coalition show that 1 in 5 colorectal cancer patients fall within the age range of 20-54. Trends predict that this will be the leading cause of cancer deaths in adults under 50 by 2030.

Taking a positive outlook on this dreary cancer battle, Randy Gonzalez set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1 million to enable more young men to get checked for colon cancer as soon as possible to avoid a similar fate as him.

Part of the funding will also be used towards his medical expenses for chemotherapy since his insurance company declined to cover them. The expenses are estimated to reach about $150,000 to $200,000.

Randy Gonzalez ended his video by thanking all Enkyboys' fans for their continued support and asking for their prayers and donations, if feasible. The GoFundMe page has raised $132,861 at the time of writing.

