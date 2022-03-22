Texas Tornado truck video goes viral, red truck flip garners more than a million views 

A video of a Texas driver who was caught up in a tornado and barely managed to escape the strong winds has gone viral on social media. A ferocious windstorm hit central Oklahoma and Texas on Monday, leaving trees uprooted, homes wrecked, and highways and airports shut down. Meteorologists have predicted that the strong storms will continue for the next few days.

Videos of residents fleeing the whirlwind are circulating on social media. Among them, a video filmed by Twitter user Brian Emfinger in Elgin amassed over two million views at the time of writing this article.

Brian Emfinger @brianemfinger #tornado Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado https://t.co/8h0nD88xFv

The clip showed a truck that was caught in the storm getting tossed around with its driver still inside. The vehicle eventually managed to get flipped back on its wheels and the driver managed to continue driving down the road.

Many videos and pictures of citizens bracing themselves against the destructive winds have appeared online.

Where did the ferocious tornado come from?

The National Weather System in the U.S. has warned citizens that the storms they are currently experiencing in Texas could produce more tornadoes. NDTV reported that the ferocious winds emerged from the Texas towns of Jacksboro, Luling and Round Rock. The storm is believed to have come from Kingston in Oklahoma as well.

The weather website revealed that thunderstorms often show up prior to Spring season in the U.S. Jetstream disturbances turn into extensive humidity in the South as well.

Though tornadoes initially begin as storms, they can also cause lighting, hail and excessive rainfall, which can also lead to flash flooding, according to meteorologists.

Along with the video of the truck going viral on social media, another dramatic clip that has gone viral on Twitter shows people running into a Walmart in Round Rock as the storm ravages the nearby parking lot. In the clip, one can see debris being swirled around as a few vehicles attempt to drive away from the location.

A video posted by Scott McClellan has also received several responses on Twitter. The clip was recorded over Interstate 35 in Round Rock, where the wild winds could be seen clearly. The video was viewed over 543k times at the time of writing this article.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch is to be in effect in Texas until 9:00 am EST.

