"How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!": Brandy Roberson thanks Texas Starbucks barista for protecting teenage daughter through secret note on cup

A Starbucks barista has won over the internet for offering help to an 18-year-old girl in Texas. The barista noticed that a man had approached the girl and started talking to her. Following this, the coffeehouse employee offered the girl a free hot chocolate drink with a note on it to ensure her safety.

The note reportedly asked the teenage girl if she wanted the employees to intervene. This note also instructed the girl to remove the cup's lid if she wished to be helped. However, the intervention was not necessary as the young girl did not feel threatened by the man's presence. The girl, who wished not to share her identity, was reportedly studying as the man started speaking to her very loudly.

As per the girl's mother, Brandy Selim Roberson's Facebook post, the incident reportedly occurred in S Padre Island Dr & S Staples St, Corpus Christi, in Texas.

What did the girl's mother say about the Starbucks barista offering to help her daughter?

On February 21, the woman said,

"How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!...She felt safe and did not remove the lid, but let them know. She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there."

Later, while speaking to TODAY, the mother expressed her gratitude towards the Starbucks employees. Roberson further added that as a mother, it is one of her worst fears to have something happen to her child with no help available.

Furthermore, she told TODAY,

"It sounded like he was quite animated. I believe this is what alerted the employees. He had also not come in with my daughter, so they knew she probably did not know him."

Online praise for the Starbucks barista after the incident went viral

As per Google Reviews, the particular cafe chain's location is rated at over 4.2 stars with over 1170 reviews. Following their interaction with the 18-year-old girl, the barista received a lot of praise on social media.

Lin Humphrey, Ph.D. @LinHumphrey @MikeSington This is one of my best friend’s daughter. I’m so glad they cared so much. She’s a very special young lady. @MikeSington This is one of my best friend’s daughter. I’m so glad they cared so much. She’s a very special young lady.

Stevie Wonder @SteveWo97640364 @KHONnews HEROES are where you least expect and “HELP” is just one coffee cup LID away !!!# @KHONnews HEROES are where you least expect and “HELP” is just one coffee cup LID away !!!# https://t.co/auDzH9UtYE

France @FraniGigi @KHONnews It’s a little like “it takes a village” where we all look out for one another. @KHONnews It’s a little like “it takes a village” where we all look out for one another.

V A @36saviA @nypost How lucky to have people recognize possible trouble and offer to help @nypost How lucky to have people recognize possible trouble and offer to help

Mercedes Stephenson @MercedesGlobal

‘Are you okay?’: Starbucks barista writes secret note to help teen girl - National | globalnews.ca/news/8638051/s… So nice to see. Alert bystanders can make such a difference.‘Are you okay?’: Starbucks barista writes secret note to help teen girl - National | Globalnews.ca So nice to see. Alert bystanders can make such a difference.‘Are you okay?’: Starbucks barista writes secret note to help teen girl - National | Globalnews.ca globalnews.ca/news/8638051/s…

Tymac @dreftymac



some young woman working at a shop did something similar to me, writing something on my cup, hiding it behind the temperature sleeve so i would not see it until later



no one intervened on my behalf



twitter.com/dreftymac/stat… Tymac @dreftymac https://t.co/csuqPl4exf @MikeSington i am a big scary looking black dudesome young woman working at a shop did something similar to me, writing something on my cup, hiding it behind the temperature sleeve so i would not see it until laterno one intervened on my behalf @MikeSington i am a big scary looking black dudesome young woman working at a shop did something similar to me, writing something on my cup, hiding it behind the temperature sleeve so i would not see it until laterno one intervened on my behalftwitter.com/dreftymac/stat…

This praise is presumably a welcome change from the public scrutiny the coffee house has been facing with controversies over their stance on unionization and lack of bonuses for workers despite making millions in profits.

