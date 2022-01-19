"As she should": Netizens celebrate NikkieTutorials' surprise cameo in Euphoria Season 2

YouTube star and beauty influencer Nikkie de Jager, popularly known as NikkieTutorials, made a cameo on the hit HBO show Euphoria, which is currently in its second season. Nikkie appeared in episode two, which was released on Sunday, January 16.
Nikkie's fans were pleasantly surprised at the sudden cameo, where Nikkie featured as herself from her YouTube channel.
All we know about NikkieTutorials cameo
Nikkie showed up during a scene involving Kat, played by Barbara Ferreira. In the show, Kat is a plus-sized teen suffering from self-esteem issues.
In this particular scene, Kat is seen sulking in her bed, watching a NikkieTutorials video. The video plays on her laptop and Nikkie is heard saying while doing her makeup:
"It's not gonna solve all your life problems, but it is gonna solve today's battle."
Kat then shuts the laptop lid, and the scene progresses into a paracosm, where multiple imaginary women try to build her confidence.
Nikkie's short cameo caught her followers off-guard, who couldn't have been more excited about her small-screen debut. Fans took to social media to express their joy.
Some of the fans even recounted how Trisha Paytas had auditioned for the cameo, which eventually went to Nikkie.
Nikkie is one of the most successful beauty influencers in the world. She became one of the first social media personalities to release makeup in collaboration with a major beauty brand, and even has a wax statue modeled after her at Madame Tussauds.
What we know about the HBO show Euphoria
Euphoria is an award-winning teen drama produced by HBO. The show premiered in 2019, and deals with teenage dynamics, including substance abuse, physical violence and relationship issues.
Zendaya features as the main lead, Rue Bennett, a teenage addict trying to find balance in life. Other cast members include Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie, among others.
New episodes are released weekly on Sunday at 9:00 pm EST on HBO. The show can also be streamed on HBO Max. It is also available to Indian fans on Disney+Hotstar.