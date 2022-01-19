×
"As she should": Netizens celebrate NikkieTutorials' surprise cameo in Euphoria Season 2

NikkieTutorials made a surprise cameo in HBO show Euphoria (Image via nikkietutorials and zendaya/ Instagram)
Esha Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 07:14 PM IST
YouTube star and beauty influencer Nikkie de Jager, popularly known as NikkieTutorials, made a cameo on the hit HBO show Euphoria, which is currently in its second season. Nikkie appeared in episode two, which was released on Sunday, January 16.

Nikkie's fans were pleasantly surprised at the sudden cameo, where Nikkie featured as herself from her YouTube channel.

All we know about NikkieTutorials cameo

Nikkie showed up during a scene involving Kat, played by Barbara Ferreira. In the show, Kat is a plus-sized teen suffering from self-esteem issues.

In this particular scene, Kat is seen sulking in her bed, watching a NikkieTutorials video. The video plays on her laptop and Nikkie is heard saying while doing her makeup:

"It's not gonna solve all your life problems, but it is gonna solve today's battle."

Kat then shuts the laptop lid, and the scene progresses into a paracosm, where multiple imaginary women try to build her confidence.

Nikkie's short cameo caught her followers off-guard, who couldn't have been more excited about her small-screen debut. Fans took to social media to express their joy.

Instagram users react to Nikkie's cameo in Euphoria 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)
Instagram users react to Nikkie's cameo in Euphoria 2/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)
the way i screamed when i saw nikkie tutorials in euphoria https://t.co/9DcWUBx7y1
me when i saw nikki tutorials on euphoria https://t.co/jXvyRZ3CQs
Nikkie tutorials in euphoria so true https://t.co/gAccdspoZS
NIKKI TUTORIALS MY BABY IN EUPHORIA #Euphoria
nikki tutorials inspiring the euphoria girlies is something i didn’t know i needed but i’m so happy i got it
NIKKI TUTORIALS MADE HER TV DEBUT PROUD OF HER #EUPHORIA
NIKKIE TUTORIALS IN THE EUPHORIA CINEMATIC UNIVERSE WE REALLY WONNNNNNN
Let’s talk about how Nikki Tutorials had a cameo on Euphoria
queen nikkie in euphoria? thats right
Not Nikkie tutorials in euphoria sksksksks

Some of the fans even recounted how Trisha Paytas had auditioned for the cameo, which eventually went to Nikkie.

remember when trisha paytas said that euphoria asked her to be in the show because they needed a plus size influencer… and then kat was watching a nikki tutorials youtube video, that was supposed to be trisha 😟 https://t.co/TYgGCsmrdo
Trisha being replaced with Nikki was the best decision #Euphoria

Nikkie is one of the most successful beauty influencers in the world. She became one of the first social media personalities to release makeup in collaboration with a major beauty brand, and even has a wax statue modeled after her at Madame Tussauds.

What we know about the HBO show Euphoria

Euphoria is an award-winning teen drama produced by HBO. The show premiered in 2019, and deals with teenage dynamics, including substance abuse, physical violence and relationship issues.

Zendaya features as the main lead, Rue Bennett, a teenage addict trying to find balance in life. Other cast members include Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie, among others.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

New episodes are released weekly on Sunday at 9:00 pm EST on HBO. The show can also be streamed on HBO Max. It is also available to Indian fans on Disney+Hotstar.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
