Who is Sarah Tarleton? YouTuber Jim Chapman announces wedding to model six months after couple gave birth to daughter 

On Monday, Jim Chapman tied the knot with his long-term fiancée, Sarah Tarleton, in a private courtroom ceremony ahead of their wedding celebration in Spain. The two welcomed their daughter into the world just six months ago.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, sharing the news of their surprise wedding at the Santa Barbara Courthouse in California.

Jim Chapman and Sarah Tarleton's relationship timeline

Sarah Tarleton shared some lovely pictures from their ceremony, captioning the post:

"28.3.2022, Santa Barbara Courthouse, Mr and Mrs Chapman. Before our wedding celebration in Spain we decided to do the paperwork and get hitched. The happiest day together and the loveliest evening celebrating with friends and family in LA."

The first picture shows the newly wedded couple sharing a romantic kiss, while the others are snaps of them with their 6-month-old daughter Margot.

Jim Chapman donned a classy navy blue pinstriped suit for the ceremony, with brown loafers. The bride opted for a chic long-sleeved, collared ivory dress with red heart detailing, paired with black stilettos. Baby Margot matched her dad with a white and blue striped dress and a pink cardigan.

Jim Chapman and Sarah Tarleton pose with daughter Margot on their wedding day (Images via jimchapman/Instagram)

Chapman posted another close-up of their daughter Margot on their wedding day, flanked on either side by her parents who gazed upon her adoringly.

YouTube sensation Jim Chapman, 34, and Anglo-Indian model Sarah Tarleton, 28, have been engaged since July 2020. They began dating in June 2019, three months after the former split from his wife of three years, fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr.

Chapman and Burr had been together for 12 years before their wedding. Burr opened up about the split for the first time in November 2020, saying,

"He's still my best friend. We've been best friends for 12 years, people will want some drama from it. We're always going to be in each other's lives, hopefully."

She was troubled by the gossip that surrounded their split, calling it "hard and horrible," but she reiterated that what mattered most was what she and Chapman thought.

The couple announced Tarleton's pregnancy in March 2021

On March 1, 2021, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting a child together.

Jim Chapman's caption read,

"@sarah.tarleton and I would like to introduce you to our teeny tiny little baby. The joy I felt at this scan was indescribable. Being able to actually see our little wriggler content in Sarah’s tummy was so wonderful."

He continued,

"The last 12 weeks have been such an odd mixture of hopefulness about what’s to come, and worry that all may not be well. I may have had a part in making this little miracle, but I’m sure whoever they turn out to be, they’ll be the making of me."

Tarleton, who models in Britain for fashion, lingerie, and swimwear brands, returned to work in November 2021, just three months after giving birth to Margot in September.

Her Instagram heavily features her "two favorite people" — her husband Jim Chapman, and daughter Margot — apart from her modeling photoshoots.

