Who is Aaron Burriss? All about YouTuber Veronica Merrell's husband as couple get married

Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss said "I do" on December 27, 2021. The couple have been dating for over four years while keeping their relationship under wraps.

In an Instagram post, Veronica explained that being private about their partnership was "THE BEST decision." She has been creating content since she was 15 years old and and has 1.6 million followers on the app.

Aaron, who is also a content creator, has over 650,000 followers on the platform. He is known for creating vlogs, skits and parodies on Youtube.

Who is Aaron Burriss?

Aaron Burriss is a YouTube content creator with over 1.5 million subscribers. Aaron began his career as a Youtuber in 2013 with an eponymous channel. His content revolves around vlogs, fashion, trending challenges and comedy videos.

The 33-year-old Youtuber was born on February 4, 1989, in Montana. His family later moved to North Carolina, where Aaron graduated from a private college in Durham.

The creator had always wanted to be a popular actor or internet celebrity. With a net worth of $2 million, Aaron and all his siblings earn from their individually successful Youtube channels.

Exploring Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss's relationship.

Veronica Merrell runs a successful YouTube channel in partnership with her twin, Vanessa. Their YouTube channel, Merrelltwins, has over six million subscribers.

Veronica and Aaron have been dating since the winter of 2017 after they met at the Playlist Live social media convention in Washington DC. Later, the two were often seen hanging out in LA.

However, the couple, who had been dating steadily for close to four-and-a-half years, never confirmed or denied their relationship, though it was obvious to their fans.

Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss officially confirmed their relationship in the video Asking Her To Be My Girlfriend (RonRon Confirmed!) posted on the latter's channel on December 29, 2021.Two days later, they announced their engagement on their individual Instagram accounts.

Their latest social media post shows pictures from their wedding. Veronica looked ethereal in a classy white wedding gown while Aaron looked sharp in an all-black suit.

Fans of Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss were both shocked and awed by the news. They took to the internet to share their surprise and happiness at the couple's union.

. @aubreyngina veronica and aaron just got married,,,,my childhood wish granted I'm crying veronica and aaron just got married,,,,my childhood wish granted I'm crying

eyss @dreamssbitch WAIT WHO TF WAS GONNA TELL ME VERONICA AND AARON WAS MARRIED?????? WAIT WHO TF WAS GONNA TELL ME VERONICA AND AARON WAS MARRIED??????

ratu @sickneptunes aaron n veronica are married????? aaron n veronica are married?????

emm!eˁ῁̬ˀ @jubileekia the fact thar aaron and veronica decided to announce they were dating, their engagement, and also their wedding. all in the span of three days😭 the fact thar aaron and veronica decided to announce they were dating, their engagement, and also their wedding. all in the span of three days😭

s.w.a.g (she/her) @okayyjustinee a little late but AARON AND VERONICA GOT MARRIED AFTER LIKE TWO DAYS OF TELLINF US THEY WERE DATING AHHH a little late but AARON AND VERONICA GOT MARRIED AFTER LIKE TWO DAYS OF TELLINF US THEY WERE DATING AHHH

Vlog videos of both the wedding and the proposal are available on Aaron Burriss' YouTube channel.

