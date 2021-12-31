Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss age difference explored as couple get engaged

YouTubers Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss recently announced that they are engaged. The former is best known as one of the Merrell Twins, who have a large following on YouTube. The identical sister duo began uploading content in late 2012 and grew a large fanbase of 6.01 million subscribers.

25-year-old Veronica Merrell took to her Instagram profile, where she has amassed over 1.6 million followers. She announced her engagement with the caption reading: “This doesn’t feel real.” 32-year-old Aaron Burriss shared the same post on his profile as well. The couple has an age gap of seven years.

How did Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss meet?

The couple kept their relationship private until Aaron Burriss confirmed that the two were together on YouTube. He uploaded a video titled 'Asking Her To Be My Girlfriend' on December 29 as well. Prior to the two YouTube stars uniting, followers 'shipped' them. The couple came to be called 'RonRon,' a combination of their names.

Veronica Merrell and Aaron Burriss met each other in 2017 at a Playlist Live social media convention. After spending time getting to know each other, the two went on their first date in Los Angeles. They have now been dating for four and a half years, though they kept most of their relationship away from the public eye.

Although the couple shares a seven-year age gap, it seems like it did not hinder their relationship.

Aaron Burriss uploaded a video of the proposal on YouTube as well. The video titled 'I Proposed' has amassed over 465k views in 10 hours. He popped the question as Veronica Merrell attempted to take a picture of him. The video’s description reads:

“When I met Veronica Merrell 4 and a half years ago, I already knew I wanted to marry this girl. She's someone I never thought I'd be lucky enough to meet, and there was no way I was letting her get away. I love you, Veronica Merrell.”

Burriss is known to his fans as Lazyron Studios. He grew a following online by posting vlogs, challenge videos, sketches, parodies, and more. Burriss is also called 'Aaron Wassabi.' He has amassed over 1.49 million subscribers on his channel.

Merrell Twins YouTube journey explored

The Merrell Twins hail from Kansas City, Missouri. They are best known for their YouTube comedic sketches and original songs. In the time of the global pandemic, the sisters took it upon themselves to create a show called Prom Knight, about high school proms. Speaking of the show, they said in an interview:

"We had no idea that schools would be closed due to the virus causing hundreds of high school students to miss out on prom. Prom is a much-anticipated event for many high school students, and we especially felt bad for the high school seniors, so we decided to dedicate the series to all the high school seniors who missed out on their prom."

The sister duo has also appeared in several videos created by Awesomeness TV. They also had recurring roles in the CW show Jane the Virgin.

The Merrell Twins have won the YouNower of the Year at the Shorty Awards. They also won Best Live Social Media at the Streamy Awards held in 2016.

Edited by Shaheen Banu