What did Jeffree Star do? YouTuber accused of being rude and exploiting team 

Jeffree Star has found himself in another controversy regarding drug abuse and rude behavior. A former employee has accused Star of mistreating him and his friend in and out of the workspace.

The user has also claimed that the Youtuber moved to Wyoming after getting canceled by the beauty influencer community in Los Angeles for drug-related problems.

Jeffree Star accused of drug addiction

The allegations were made by Miki Uchis, apparently a former JSC employee. Uchis claimed they had seen Star do "unspeakable things" and accused him of hard-drug abuse. They uploaded a series of TikToks talking about their experience with Jeffree Star.

They shared that Star did not send any transportation when they visited Star Ranch, and they had to take an Uber and walk up to reach Star's house. They also said they were not allowed to use their phones when Star was with them.

They showed a cease and desist letter from the makeup guru's lawyer in April, right after they first talked about their experience with the YouTuber. Later in the video, they reveal that they haven't signed an NDA and were legally allowed to talk about their experience.

Uchis also spoke about the infamous feud that included Jeffree Star and other beauty influencers in 2020. They claimed that the Instagram influencer in LA canceled Star because they found some damaging information about the makeup guru. Uchis also indicated that it was the main reason for Star to move back to Wyoming.

They described the environment at the ranch by saying:

"The drug abuse, the exploitation, the narcissism is so rampant on that ranch. It's mind-boggling, it's scary."

Later, Uchis referred to Star's best friend as "Tina" and said that she is the reason why Star has lost connections with the beauty community in LA. Tina is the street name for crystal meth. They said that Tina was the reason Star moved away from LA so that he could "do what he wants and not get called out."

They also stated that their ex-best friend, Boom, was put into a dangerous situation at the beginning of January 2022 because Star wanted him to go and acquire drugs from his dealer. The incident resulted in Boom getting verbally abused for his sexual orientation and race by the people who sold him drugs. Uchis explained that he called him while driving to the drug supplier's warehouse, being extremely scared. They said:

"He forced Boom to drive to a warehouse 2 hours outside of Casper in a town called Gillette. Boom called me sobbing the entire drive cause he was so scared."

They continued,

"It was freezing that night, and when Boom finally arrived, he was harassed. The two men at the warehouse made homophobic and racist remarks, regarding Boom and his sexual orientation and where he's from in Mexico."

However, Boom continues to work for Jeffree Star and is not in contact with Uchis, while Star is yet to address the allegations made by Uchis.

