"We take criticism to heart": Jeffree Star responds to backlash for latest video's edits

On May 28th, beauty guru Jeffree Star took to his Instagram to respond to the criticism he and his team received surrounding the editing style of his latest video.

One week after posting a video that detailed his recent accident, YouTuber Jeffree Star released a video of his makeup review for Wet N Wild's newest collection titled, "Wet N Wild x Sponge Bob Makeup... Is it Jeffree Star Approved?!"

Jeffree approved of the makeup, but the video's new editing style was not well received.

Fans criticise Jeffree Star's latest video's editing style

As fans of the brand went online to check out the latest YouTube video, they were immediately let down by the new editing style.

Jeffree Star's videos have always featured clean and discreet editing and camera work. However, the newly posted video featured inconsistent camera angles and some overpowering audio errors.

Fans commented below on the video to express their frustration.

Jeffree responds to the backlash

On his Instagram story, Jeffree responded to the comments by reminding his fans that he has a new editor. He stated that although the new editor had worked on the last five videos which got a lot of positive feedback, the "Sponge Bob" video is the only one that fans heavily critiqued.

CLAP BACK: Jeffree Star responds to comments about the editing of his latest video. pic.twitter.com/feumrDqTg8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 29, 2021

He also reminded his fans that he was not alone in the video-making process, but had a whole team that they need to consider when making comments. He said:

"Now remember that there are people behind the scenes, you know that I can take as much mental abuse as possible, I don't care, but the people behind the scenes have feelings."

He then continued by stating how he and his team felt. He said:

"We take criticism to heart. We love hearing from you guys. We get it! There was a few glitches and errors but overall I thought it was a fun video."

Jeffree Star has always been known to fight on behalf of his team of employees. Fans are looking forward to seeing what Jeffree will post next.

