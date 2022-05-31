What is a pet medium? Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams opts for one after the death of her dog 

Basketball Wives returned with a rather dramatic episode on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on VH1. The hit series focuses on the everyday lives of women who are romantically linked with popular basketball players.

These ladies try to navigate different aspects of their personal and professional relationships, which eventually leads to drama, as expected from the show.

Basketball Wives has been a classic fan favorite among viewers since its inception. The show was renewed for a tenth season on Monday, May 16, 2022 owing to an enormous fandom and the success of the same from the previous seasons.

Season 10 explores various issues among these women as well as documents everything that happens to them in their lives.

Fans react to Basketball Wives star Jennifer getting a pet medium

A pet medium or a pet psychic is a person/expert who claims to communicate with animals, either living or dead. These experts rely on different techniques when doing an "animal reading."

They allegedly communicate with animals and connect with an animal's spirit and claim that the readings are done using many techniques including electromagnetic energy, reiki, and therapeutic touch healing.

This week on Basketball Wives, Jennifer was accompanied by Jackie and Angel for a pet medium that she opted for after the death of her dog. She revealed that throughout the healing session, she also remembered the death of her mother.

The psychic, through communicating with the spirit, revealed that both her dog and her mother are free spirits and are resting in peace, making Jennifer emotional.

Fans react to Basketball Wives star Jennifer getting a pet medium

Zantavius Gunn @ZGunn95 Nobody got time for this witchcraft Chile. That dog is gone jennifah #BasketballWives Nobody got time for this witchcraft Chile. That dog is gone jennifah #BasketballWives

introvert @partyrockspice chile get this bs off my screen #basketballwives chile get this bs off my screen #basketballwives

WAYZ🔥 @WAYZ718 A pet medium? Come on Jen! You can spend your money on way better things….. #BasketballWives A pet medium? Come on Jen! You can spend your money on way better things….. #BasketballWives

Phalon @_________Phalon Chile I would have left the moment I seen them things move like AHT AHT 🏽 🏽‍♀️ Me looking at that medium like lolChile I would have left the moment I seen them things move like AHT AHT🏽‍♀️ #Basketballwives Me looking at that medium like lol 😂 Chile I would have left the moment I seen them things move like AHT AHT ✌🏽🏃🏽‍♀️ #Basketballwives https://t.co/Kfg29GnPFT

Where do the Basketball Wives currently stand in the season?

Season 10 of Basketball Wives is set to reveal a significant number of issues in regards to the cast members' personal and professional commitments. While some have moved on to better things and places in their lives, others still struggle with finding their place, prioritizing themselves and reflecting on who they are.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The MVPs are reuniting for an epic comeback complete with new business ventures, growing families, relationship woes and old scores to settle."

Check out where the ladies stand with each other and with their relationships.

1) Brandi and Malaysia started off on bad terms

Ex-best friends Brandi and Malaysia weren't on great terms as the premiere clearly showed. The former was upset at her fellow co-star for being absent during one of the toughest phases of her life - when her father passed away. While the latter revealed that she had no clue about it, Brandi didn't take it well.

The duo confronted each other at Jackie's yearly wedding party, but they ended up fighting and arguing, which led to Malaysia leaving the event. Shaunie and Jackie tried to mend the broken relationship between the duo but their efforts were in vain as both didn't want to speak to each other.

Soon, they did try to have a conversation but the same incident was repeated all over again as they started to place blame over each other's absence over the past two years and came to the conclusion that they would not get to a better place. Malaysia also broke down in front of a mutual friend and revealed that her husband not paying child support has worsened her mental health.

2) Angel's relationship with Roccstar hits roadblocks

Angel revealed that she was pregnant with American music producer, recording artist and rapper Roccstar on Season 10 of Basketball Wives. While the ladies were extremely happy to hear the good news, it was soon followed by Angel struggling to maintain her relationship with her partner.

The duo began arguing while Duffey and her husband Iman came over. The couple weren't on good terms, which made everyone worried. She also revealed to Duffey that they had hit a couple of roadblocks in their relationship and she was tired of arguing with him. It looked like the star was contemplating a potential break-up that might happen anytime soon.

3) Duffey struggles to choose between her passion and family

While Basketball Wives star Duffey badly wanted to get into resuming her passion as a DJ, her husband Iman wanted her to think twice before making that decision. He decided that she had a lot to consider in terms of spending time with the family as well as raising her daughter. He was constantly stuck within the conventional norms around his wife being a homemaker.

By the end of last week's episode, she was stuck with the dilemma of choosing herself or her family. While Iman stressed her to focus on their daughter, an ultimatum given by rapper French Montana made her decision even more difficult. Only time will tell what she chooses in the end.

The women in the season have laid their entire lives in front of the show's viewers for them to get a glimpse into their most personal dynamics. The drama has amped up as compared to its previous seasons. It is there to serve more in the future. It will be interesting to see the different relationships played out this season.

Tune in to Basketball Wives next Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on VH1.

