What time will Episode 7 of Basketball Wives Season 10 air? Release date, plot and more explored

Basketball Wives Season 10 will air its seventh episode on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8/7c on VH1. The upcoming episode will see Duffey excited to celebrate her birthday party with the ladies. To make sure that no one is left out of the celebration, she will have to reunite with Angel. The official synopsis of Episode 7 reads:

"Duffey kicks off her birthday by inviting the ladies to her final performance in Vegas, but needs to reconcile with Angel; Brandi has to make a life-changing decision about her health; Brooke needs her kids' approval before beginning her IVF journey."

The upcoming episode will also feature the personal and professional struggles of the other cast members, namely Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey, Jennifer Williams, and Brittish Williams.

Everything you need to know about Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 7

After getting the news about her health in the last episode, Brandi will be seen taking some major decisions about her well-being in the upcoming episode.

The reality star was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007 when she was just 24 years old. At the time, Brandi was just finishing college and was engaged to her high school sweetheart, NBA power-forward Jason Maxiell. After chemotherapy and surgery, she was declared cancer-free in 2008.

Episode 7 of Basketball Wives will see Brandi, whose “food-truck business is on the horizon,” take preventive measures after the shocking health scare she received in Episode 6.

The star started shooting for Basketball Wives Season 10 a month after burying her father. She was still dealing with the grief when the health report added to her woes. The star posted on Twitter that she stopped filming for the show after a call from her doctor, and also asked her fans to get regular check-ups if they have ever been sick.

Brandi Maxiell @BrandiMaxiell One thing I've learned once you've been sick the scares don't stop! Stick to your doctor checkups...so you won't regret it. One thing I've learned once you've been sick the scares don't stop! Stick to your doctor checkups...so you won't regret it. ❤️

Brandi Maxiell @BrandiMaxiell I didn't film for a little bit because I went through a health scare that I am still monitoring... I didn't film for a little bit because I went through a health scare that I am still monitoring...

Brandi Maxiell @BrandiMaxiell Y'all I came to film a month after I buried my dad. I was so emotional and hurt. I thought I could film and it would take my mind off it but it didn't. Y'all I came to film a month after I buried my dad. I was so emotional and hurt. I thought I could film and it would take my mind off it but it didn't. 😓

Brooke, on the other hand, will talk to her kids about expanding the brood and taking the IVF route to welcome a new member to the family.

Recap of Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 6

Last week’s episode was an emotional one for viewers as they saw Angel having a heart-to-heart conversation with her eldest son about their growing family. The reality star is pregnant with her boyfriend RoccStar's child. Angel said that she will do her best to spend time with her son and her daughter after welcoming the third child so they don’t feel left out. Her son agreed with her since she is their “only parent.”

The description of Episode 6 read:

"Jackie hosts a podcast to bring the women together as tensions push them apart; Brittish reflects on her past relationship with Lorenzo, while Angel feels the pressure of her baby's arrival; Brandi receives an urgent call regarding her health."

To get the Basketball Wives together, Jackie hosted a podcast where they talked about their lives and what it is like being wives or ex-wives of basketball players. Brittish opened up about her past relationship with Lorenzo, and her life story resonated with all the wives who were present on the podcast.

To catch the upcoming episode of Basketball Wives on VH1, tune in on Monday, June 27, at 8/7c.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far