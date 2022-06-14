"Stay out of it": Fans slam Basketball Wives star Jackie Christie for meddling with Angel and Roccstar's relationship

Basketball Wives released a new episode on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8.00 pm on VH1.

The series has been getting a lot of attention as the ladies of Season 10 explore their personal and professional relationships while navigating their day-to-day lives. Every week, it gives its viewers a much-needed dose of drama in an hour-long episode.

This week, Jackie Christie's interference in the relationships of other cast members didn't sit well with viewers. Her attempts to meddle with Angel and Roccstar's relationship particularly irked fans.

Here's what some fans had to say about Jackie's actions:

Kealani✨ @KealaniLoa Jackie STAY👏🏾 OUT👏🏾 OF👏🏾 IT👏🏾 it has nothing to do with you!! You remember the last time you intervene with Brittish's relationship so stay out of it! #BasketballWives

Takeesa SIMMS @SimmsTakeesa angel 's truly mad at rockstarr for not taking that step but i do feel like jackie is overstepping bounds bringing that situation to the group #BasketballWives

Ms. Parker 💜✨ @batricia_p Jackie, everybody is not Doug. Angel deserves better than Roccstar. Stop trying to talk these women into staying in toxic relationships. #BasketballWives

Fans react to Basketball Wives star Jackie's interference

Jackie Christie caused some drama this week by talking about Angel and Roccstar's relationship with other cast members.

The reality star labeled herself the "relationship guru" in the previous episode, but her constant meddling has gotten her into the bad books of fans.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with her behavior:

Dani @Dani__Marie22 Jackie is always in someone else's relationship. Girl, leave those grown folk alone! #BasketballWives

WIG @stuntqween Jackie, who crowned you "captain save a relationship hoe" ?? I'm sure Doug got it down to his kneecaps but u sure is worried about everybody else relationship #BasketballWives

Brittany Stuckey @Beauty4508 #BasketballWives Jackie kills me she lights a match throws it towards gasoline and say what?! NO I want no Parts. No... #reallyJackie

💋Native Cutie💋 @NativeDoll You can tell Jackie don't belong with this group.... she's out of place, she even look out of place, and now she acting like she just this big old matriarch of the group😒🤨🙄🙄🙄#BasketballWives

Rᴏᴅɴᴇʏ @_SimplyDeep Why Jackie? Why do YOU gotta get the bottom of their relationship issues?!? #BasketballWives

A look back at Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 4

Episode 4 of Basketball Wives aired last week on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on VH1.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Jennifer dates a man she met at Duffey's mixer. Brittish asks Jackie to stop meddling in her love life, and a shady social media post mars Angel and Roccstar's gender reveal party."

Throughout the fourth episode of Basketball Wives, Jackie Christie labeled herself a "relationship guru." She tried to set up co-star Brittish Williams with her ex Lorenzo.

While Jackie tried her best to get the two together, she received a lot of criticism from Brittish, who requested her to stay out of people's relationships. However, Jackie maintained her status as the "relationship guru."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Williams went on a date with Jelani, a potential suitor she met at DJ Duffey's meat market mixer. The duo bonded over their shared love for pets and discussed their willingness to get married. It was evident from their conversations that sparks flew right away, and they hit it off instantly.

Angel Brinks, on the other hand, had a difficult time telling her mother about her pregnancy.

Angel's mother found the news difficult to digest. She made it very clear that she was concerned about Angel's pregnancy since she did not really know Roccstar. Furthermore, she was worried about her daughter having to run a business and care for the baby.

The high point of the show arrived at the end of the episode when the Basketball Wives cast members slammed Nia Dorsey for her cryptic post on Instagram. She appeared to take a jibe at Angel and her baby via the post.

While Nia declined all of those claims, the news was passed on to the hosts of the party, and Roccstar asked her to leave.

The Basketball Wives cast members this season have put their entire lives on display for their fans to see the dynamic they share with one another.

Only time will tell how their relationships will develop with all the drama unfolding in every episode.

Keep watching Basketball Wives every Monday on VH1.

