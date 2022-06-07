Why did Basketball Wives cast slam Nia Dorsey? Reason explored as she's escorted out of Angel Brinks' gender reveal party

Basketball Wives returned for yet another dramatic episode on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on VH1. The episode focused mainly on Angel Brinks' gender reveal party, however, it wasn't the gender reveal that caused the drama.

Nia Dorsey stirred up emotions after her post on Instagram didn't sit well with fellow cast members, leading to multiple arguments and a dramatic ending.

The hit series was renewed for a tenth season after tremendous success from its previous installments. This time, the show explores the everyday lives of women, romantically linked to famous basketball players as they navigate their personal and professional commitments, deal with broken friendships and relationships, and try to maintain cordial dynamics with fellow cast members.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The MVPs are reuniting for an epic comeback complete with new business ventures, growing families, relationship woes and old scores to settle."

Basketball Wives star Nia Dorsey rattles cast dynamics after a shady post

Episode 4 of Basketball Wives was all about new beginnings. While Jennifer Williams tried her hand at dating Jelani from the meat market mixer thrown by DJ Duffey on last week's episode, Angel Brinks was basking in excitement for the upcoming gender reveal party for her and her partner Roccstar's baby.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The event was extremely high scale, with the reveal taking place through a helicopter shooting smoke and coordinating swimmers. Guests invited to the party, including the ladies, had to pick either of the two colours, pink or blue, to wear.

The evening was a jubilant one, with everyone celebrating the couple's baby boy reveal. However, the drama was just waiting around the corner to rattle up the cast members.

While seated with fellow cast members, Brooke Bailey read something on her phone that shocked her, following which she decided to confront the issue. Someone had passed on a message stating that co-star Nia Dorsey had put up an Instagram story which hinted at her taking a jibe at Angel and her party.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The post stated:

“I got a taste for some outta wedlock baby shower food!!!!”

On top of that post, Basketball Wives star Nia had captioned:

"Can't wait to get some today. LOL"

This didn't sit well with Brooke, who read it out to fellow co-stars DJ Duffey and Brandi Maxiell, who echoed the sentiment. All the ladies felt that it was extremely disrespectful and they decided to confront Nia together.

In a confessional, Brooke said:

"I can't believe Nia would post something like this on social media. I really feel like its really disrespectful not only to Angel but also to all the single mothers out there."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

When Nia was confronted by the ladies, she denied all claims of her post being insulting to Angel and insisted that was not her slightest intention. She confessed that she would never do something like that as she also had a baby out of wedlock.

However, the ladies decided to take it up with Roccstar, who thought it was "unbelievable" that someone would decide to post something like this about his partner and come to their party to celebrate.

The Basketball Wives ladies conveyed the issue to the host of the evening, Angel, who found it difficult to digest as Nia was one of her good friends. However, the star was disappointed because of the same that led to Roccstar escorting Nia out of the party.

Check out what fans had to say about the incident.

Concrete_RoseB @RosebConcrete Nia that was shady as shhhh. She would of been escorted out period! #BasketballWives Nia that was shady as shhhh. She would of been escorted out period! #BasketballWives https://t.co/CR37TvnOEA

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Jay Bay 👑 @FineAss_Boyu I wouldn’t have even cared about Nia’s post. She even said herself she had her son out-of-wedlock. Like Brooke and Duffey was both messy asf for that #BasketballWives I wouldn’t have even cared about Nia’s post. She even said herself she had her son out-of-wedlock. Like Brooke and Duffey was both messy asf for that #BasketballWives

PYD_Nae @prettygirl_Nae_ Nia is foul for her post then actually attending the event, eating their food, and drinking on their dime #basketballwives Nia is foul for her post then actually attending the event, eating their food, and drinking on their dime #basketballwives

KB. @KevinBobby Brooke was the one that brought up the mess and escalate the drama but Nia had to get escorted out? #BasketballWives Brooke was the one that brought up the mess and escalate the drama but Nia had to get escorted out? #BasketballWives

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

PrettyinBluee @LundanF Nia got a child out of wedlock so how is she judging you when she in the same boat ??? #BasketballWives Nia got a child out of wedlock so how is she judging you when she in the same boat ??? #BasketballWives

Basketball Wives has been giving some good content to its viewers with its fair share of love, laughter and drama. The series has lived up to its name with Season 10, and more drama between the women is yet to come. Fans can expect drama, arguments, flipping table fights and more in this installment of the show.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Tune in to Basketball Wives next week on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM on VH1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far