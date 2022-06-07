"Jackie needs to mind her business": Fans slam Jackie as she deems herself a "relationship guru" on Basketball Wives

Basketball Wives returned with yet another dramatic episode on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on VH1. Season 10 of the hit series is already a fan favorite, with each episode providing viewers with enough drama to last an entire week. With complicated friendships and relationships on the chopping block, these ladies are in for one successful season already.

This week, Jackie came under the chopping block as she deemed herself a "relationship guru," and meddled in Brittish and her ex Lorenzo's dynamic. One fan tweeted:

Juicyneli718 @juicyneli718 #BasketballWives Jackie needs to mind her business Frfr! Just because you been married to Doug forever doesn’t make you an relationship expert. #bbwla Jackie needs to mind her business Frfr! Just because you been married to Doug forever doesn’t make you an relationship expert. #bbwla #BasketballWives https://t.co/T4Ro4MYSTj

Fans react to Basketball Wives star Jackie calling herself a "relationship guru"

Last week, Duffey hosted a dating event to help her single friends meet potential partners. Brandi made it clear that Brittish and her ex Lorenzo had no plans to get back together. However, Jackie did not heed the warning and invited Lorenzo anyway.

Later, things took a turn for the worse at DJ Duffey's "meat market" mixer when Lorenzo showed up. Jackie kept calling herself a "relationship guru" throughout the episode and got emotional when Brittish confronted her, just because she wanted her fellow cast member to see that Lorenzo was the "perfect man."

Fans weren't impressed with Jackie's behavior and took to social media to criticize the star.

Nyyyy @Naiiyaaaa__ #bbwla Jackie think she get a pass on the bullshit she do cause she reaching senior citizen age #BasketballWives Jackie think she get a pass on the bullshit she do cause she reaching senior citizen age #BasketballWives #bbwla

Nyyyy @Naiiyaaaa__ #bbwla Jackie think cause she been married 15+yrs that make her a relationship expert #BasketballWives Jackie think cause she been married 15+yrs that make her a relationship expert #BasketballWives #bbwla

A recap of last week's episode of Basketball Wives

Episode 3 of Basketball Wives packed a whole lot of drama in a one-hour time frame and lived up to its name as one of the most dramatic shows on television right now. The episode showcased some of the women looking for new avenues to date, while others were still dealing with broken friendships and failed relationships.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Jen works through grief and finds peace; tensions escalate when Duffey hosts a matchmaking event; Malaysia's unexpected guest rattles Brandi, Brittish navigates new issues with her ex-fiance, and Jackie meddles with her friends' love lives."

Jennifer Williams had some grief to tackle last week. After the death of her dog, she felt quite broken and opted to employ a pet medium to communicate with the lost soul. She was accompanied by Jackie Christie and Angel Brinks, and the trio met the psychic and talked about how the dog was now a free spirit that was resting in peace.

The Basketball Wives star also grieved about losing her mother, and the psychic assured her that all of the family members she had lost were protecting her. This relieved Jackie, and she decided that she would now move on with her life.

Jackie also chose to meddle in fellow cast members' love affairs, and this will likely take a turn for the worse in the next few episodes. Although Brittish Williams clarified that she was no longer interested in her ex Lorenzo, the former chose to bring him to DJ Duffey's "meat market" mixer where single ladies, including Brittish, could mingle with men they could potentially date.

Last week's Basketball Wives episode ended with yet another argument between former best friends Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo over the latter inviting a mutual friend that the former wasn't on good terms with anymore.

Season 10 of Basketball Wives witnessed the return of veteran cast members Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia, along with Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke, and Brittish. Series creator Shaunie also appeared in a few scenes.

The hit series premiered its tenth season on Monday, May 16, 2022, and it explores the lives of women romantically linked to famous basketball players. Readers can watch new episodes of Basketball Wives on Monday, June 13, 2022 on VH1.

