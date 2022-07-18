What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 11 air on VH1? Release date, plot and more details explore

Episode 11 of Basketball Wives Season 10 will air at 8 pm EST on July 18, 2022, on VH1. In the upcoming episode, the wives will deal with various personal issues including Brooke’s IVF journey.

The synopsis of episode 11 reads:

“Jen wonders about her relationship with Jelani; Brooke’s IVF plans go awry; Jackie plans a surprise trip to lift everyone’s spirits; British breaks some life-changing news that threatens all of her future plans.”

This week's episode will focus on Iman and Duffey's conversation about the latter's career, Angel’s high-risk pregnancy, Jackie's plans for a career in acting, Jen introducing her high-end hairline, and high tensions at a game gathering.

All about Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 11

The upcoming episode will explore the complex relationship between the wives and how they deal with it on a day-to-day basis.

In the preview clip, Brandi talks about being nervous about going on a trip planned by Jackie as she has not revealed any trip-related information. In the confessional, Brandi says,

“I have no idea where we are going, I have no idea what we are about to do but I do know this is Jackie’s trip, I do know this is Jackie’s experience and I am a little nervous and I am little worried.”

This week's two-hour double episode of Basketball Wives Season 10 will also see the after effects of a basketball game gathering from the last episode, Malaysia and Brandi working on their friendship and Iman and Duffey disagreeing about her music career.

In episode 11, viewers will also see Jackie trying her hand at acting, Angel’s high-risk pregnancy still having an impact on her mentally and physically, and Jen hosting a special event to launch her high-end hairline. But things might get difficult for Malaysia within the group as she shows up with an unexpected visitor.

Recap of Basketball Wives Episode 10

Last week’s episode picked up where episode 9 ended. The episode started with a huge fight between Duffey, Nia, Noria, and Brooke. As a result of the commotion, Brandi got hit on the head with a glass bottle. An ambulance was immediately called to get her vitals checked.

In the aftermath, Noria and Nia were escorted out by security. Realizing how things turned out, Duffey started crying, claiming she didn't want any of this to happen.

Angel, who is having a high-risk pregnancy, said that if Jackie hadn't moved her out of the way, she would have gotten hurt instead of Brandi, making her emotional.

Brandi later revealed her recent health scare to Malaysia. The duo met again to talk about the health issue and Brandi’s loss, who is still dealing with her father's death. The two later confessed that they missed each other's company and friendship.

Brooke, on the other hand, also reunited with her mother after not talking to her for over a year. Duffey also expressed her desire to continue DJing after her rap track release to her boyfriend Iman, who was initially skeptical but agreed after listening to her number.

Later, Brandi met Duffey after admitting to Brooke that she still didn't trust Malaysia but they could remain cordial.

Where Jackie is taking the girls on the trip and how their trip turns out, will be revealed on Monday’s episode of Basketball Wives Season 10. Tune in to VH1 to catch all the action. Viewers can also stream the show on FuboTV, Philo, and DirectTV Stream.

