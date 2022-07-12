"I’m over this": Fans condemn Brandi after she said she didn't trust Malaysia in Basketball Wives 

VH1's Basketball Wives returned for an all-new episode on Monday night and this week, the drama was at an all-time high.

Following their tiff, Brandi and Malaysia decided to meet up and clear the air. After a heart-to-heart conversation, Brandi told Malaysia that she didn't want to go without talking to her, even if they weren't as close as they were before.

While things seemed to be going fine for the duo, it wasn't all that it looked like. After a friendly game of basketball at Angel's house, Brandi told Brooke that she still didn't trust Malaysia even though they went out and tried to clear the air.

CR @CR11312295 So Brandi can trust and forgive her cheating husband but Malaysia can’t be trusted? I’m over this #basketballwives So Brandi can trust and forgive her cheating husband but Malaysia can’t be trusted? I’m over this #basketballwives

Fans who watched the episode were taken aback by Brandi's revelation to Brooke. Especially after she was the one who told Malaysia she still wanted to be friends. Witnessing the drama unfold, fans took to social media to condemn Brandi.

Fans claim Brandi is messy after she said she couldn't trust Malaysia in Basketball Wives Episode 10

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Brandi's behavior was messy and questioned why she wanted to rekindle their friendship if she didn't trust Malaysia.

Mad Pleasant @sophiajc25 Brandi is reminding me why I never liked her. She’s fake AF and messy. Why badger Malaysia about not “being her friend” to turn around talk ish to everyone about her? #basketballwives Brandi is reminding me why I never liked her. She’s fake AF and messy. Why badger Malaysia about not “being her friend” to turn around talk ish to everyone about her? #basketballwives

Kay 💃🏾 @ItsJodyToYou Brandi Brandi Brandi ... now you don't trust her 🤦‍♀️You just going so hard about y'all friendship. #BasketballWives Brandi Brandi Brandi ... now you don't trust her 🤦‍♀️You just going so hard about y'all friendship. #BasketballWives

Nicole @Nprezzed ‍ Why exactly did Brandi want to make up with Maylasia just to say she don't trust her Why exactly did Brandi want to make up with Maylasia just to say she don't trust her #basketballwives 😮‍💨Why exactly did Brandi want to make up with Maylasia just to say she don't trust her #basketballwives

Cameron Searles @CJSearle93

#basketballwives Tami tried to tell y’all about Brandi’s messy ass a long time ago Tami tried to tell y’all about Brandi’s messy ass a long time ago#basketballwives https://t.co/dVBULGuoH2

C A R L A @c_saidthings

#basketballwives Brandi saying Malaysia changes like the wind meanwhile she’s talking to other women abt not trusting her after they’ve allegedly made-up …?? Messy. They gon be at it again. #basketballwives la Brandi saying Malaysia changes like the wind meanwhile she’s talking to other women abt not trusting her after they’ve allegedly made-up …?? Messy. They gon be at it again. #basketballwives #basketballwivesla

RealMillyRebels @MillyRebels I’m tired of Brandi crybaby ass anyway. Like she acts as if she’s been this great person to Malaysia but shit this not high school they’re grown ass adults and life is happening and has happened give my girl a break damn #basketballwives I’m tired of Brandi crybaby ass anyway. Like she acts as if she’s been this great person to Malaysia but shit this not high school they’re grown ass adults and life is happening and has happened give my girl a break damn #basketballwives

_Summerlovingdiva @Summer2003 2 b friends next u bei g messy. Brittish u the fakes 1 around stealing n being fraudulent. Malaysia now u see how OG n Cece went through with the ganging upon it doesn't feel good. Brandi 1 min u2 b friends next u bei g messy. Brittish u the fakes 1 around stealing n being fraudulent. Malaysia now u see how OG n Cece went through with the ganging upon it doesn't feel good. #BasketballWives Brandi 1 min u 😭 2 b friends next u bei g messy. Brittish u the fakes 1 around stealing n being fraudulent. Malaysia now u see how OG n Cece went through with the ganging upon it doesn't feel good. #BasketballWives

C.🌹 @mieyahhh I rather see more of the sisters than brandi and British they too damn messy #basketballwives I rather see more of the sisters than brandi and British they too damn messy #basketballwives

What else happened this week in Basketball Wives Episode 10?

After ending on a cliffhanger last week, the episode picked up right where it left off. The huge fight between Nia, Noria, Duffey and Brooke resulted in Brandi getting hit on the head with a glass bottle. An ambulance was called and the Basketball Wives star had her vitals checked.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives



The ladies try to mend their relationships with some team bonding TOMORROW during a BRAND NEW episode of Game On!The ladies try to mend their relationships with some team bondingTOMORROW during a BRAND NEW episode of #BasketballWives at 8/7c on @VH1 Game On! 😤The ladies try to mend their relationships with some team bonding 🏀TOMORROW during a BRAND NEW episode of #BasketballWives at 8/7c on @VH1! https://t.co/fe7UMXL9EM

Nia and Noria were escorted out by security, and Duffey ended up breaking down in tears, claiming she didn't want any of this to happen. Meanwhile Angel who is having a high-risk pregnancy, shared that if Jackie hadn't moved her out of the way, the bottle would've hit her instead of Brandi.

After things calmed down, Brandi opened up to Malaysia and revealed details about her recent health issues. Malaysia told Brandi that she didn't want her to have her cancer relapse again. Later in the episode, the duo met up and had a heartfelt conversation.

VH1 @VH1



all-new with TWO EPISODES TONIGHT starting at 8/7c on As the ladies come to an intense moment in the history of their friendship, Brandi & Malaysia finally bury the hatchet 🪓 #BasketballWives all-new with TWO EPISODES TONIGHT starting at 8/7c on @VH1 As the ladies come to an intense moment in the history of their friendship, Brandi & Malaysia finally bury the hatchet 🪓 #BasketballWives all-new with TWO EPISODES TONIGHT starting at 8/7c on @VH1! https://t.co/XrLeW0OfQH

Brandi opened up about her father's passing and spoke about how she was dealing with his death. The two then said that they missed each other. Malaysia added that it was hard for her to admit that she was hurt after Brandi accused her of knowing about her father's death but not reaching out.

Meanwhile, after not talking to her mother for over a year, Brooke was finally able to hash things over between them and hug it out. Meanwhile, Duffey opened up to her boyfriend Iman about how she would like to continue DJing after her rap track releases. Though he was skeptical at first, he changed his mind after listening to her first produced number.

After admitting to Brooke that she still didn't trust Malaysia, Brandi met up with Duffey and confessed the same to her. She added that she didn't want to be friends with her, but they could remain cordial.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far