Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 8: Internet divided over Nia apologizing to Angel for her baby shower post

Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 8 aired tonight on VH1. The girls discussed Nia's social media post about Angel's baby shower. She had previously posted an Instagram story during the party and captioned it:

"I got a taste for some outta wedlock baby shower food!!!!"

At the time, the girls thought that her remark was rude. Tonight, Nia apologized to Angel, but Angel felt that the apology wasn't authentic. Nia revealed that she went into defensive mode at the time as she felt ganged up on. The girls argued with Nia about the post, and she accused Duffy of unnecessarily bringing Roccstar into the mix.

Basketball Wives fans were largely polarized. Some felt that Angel was dragging out the issue, while others believed Nia deserved to be slammed by the other girls and wondered why she was even a part of the season.

xყ⋄ @codename_xyaire & Angel just needs something to be mad at. Direct that anger toward your man because he’s really the one making a fool of you #BasketballWives & Angel just needs something to be mad at. Direct that anger toward your man because he’s really the one making a fool of you #BasketballWives

Basketball Wives fans react as Nia apologizes to Angel

Tonight on Basketball Wives, Nia asked Angel to apologize. Brooke revealed that she had shown the post to the other girls. Nia felt that the others were not giving her space to talk to Angel, and she decided to take a walk with Angel to sort things out. Nia told her that she felt Brooke and Duffy were mean to her.

Later on, Duffy disinvited Nia from her concert, asking her to "sit this one out." Nia and her sister were shocked by this and called Duffy "DJ Dusty."

Some fans slammed Nia for posting the story about the baby shower. Others felt that Angel was milking the issue and that the other girls were being mean to Nia.

🫶🏽 @princessss_Glo Angel irritating like girl take a joke it’s not this serious #BasketballWives Angel irritating like girl take a joke it’s not this serious #BasketballWives

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life They know Nia been messy. So why did they even have her back on this season of #BasketballWives They know Nia been messy. So why did they even have her back on this season of #BasketballWives ?

Paris Leigh @IAmParisLeigh . I wouldn’t say it was deflecting, you did go get Roc lol

#BasketballWives Duffy why would you invite her then get mad when she told the truth. I wouldn’t say it was deflecting, you did go get Roc lol Duffy why would you invite her then get mad when she told the truth 😂. I wouldn’t say it was deflecting, you did go get Roc lol #BasketballWives

Jas♏️ @OHH_THATSJAS They trying so hard to beef with the sisters for no reason #BasketballWives They trying so hard to beef with the sisters for no reason #BasketballWives

JoJoKayBabesz @JodiiSoJuiicey #BasketballWives Why dey ganging up on Nia🧐. The meme was a joke lets move on Why dey ganging up on Nia🧐. The meme was a joke lets move on 😒😒#BasketballWives

Slimtrim.lo @SlimtrimLo Y’all dragging this baby shower thing to fuccin long for a storyline fr y’all talking about Nia apology wasn’t genuine SHE BEEN TRYING TO SAY SORRY FOR THE LONGEST AND YALL HAVENT GIVEN HER THE CHANCE dpmo #BasketballWives Y’all dragging this baby shower thing to fuccin long for a storyline fr y’all talking about Nia apology wasn’t genuine SHE BEEN TRYING TO SAY SORRY FOR THE LONGEST AND YALL HAVENT GIVEN HER THE CHANCE dpmo #BasketballWives

What happened on Basketball Wives last week?

Last week on Basketball Wives, Duffy made plans to celebrate her birthday in Las Vegas and invited all the girls to the party. Malaysia was still upset about her previous argument with Brandi, but she decided to go to the party anyway. While on a video call, Brandi told Jason that there was a possibility that her ovarian cancer had returned. She said that a hysterectomy was required to confirm the absence or presence of cancer.

Angel and Duffey decided to move past their argument. Angel defended Roccstar’s behavior as he was upset about his relationship being talked about. Later on, Angel spoke to Roccstar about the conversation between her and Duffey. Roccstar felt it would be better if Angel didn't attend Duffy’s birthday party.

Brooke told her children that she and her husband were trying to have another kid via IVF.

The episode description reads:

"Duffey kicks off her birthday by inviting the ladies to Vegas, but needs to reconcile with Angel; Brandi has to make a life-changing decision about her health; Brooke needs her kids' approval before beginning her IVF journey."

Basketball Wives features the glamorous girlfriends, ex-partners, and wives of pro-basketball players. The show airs every Monday on VH1 at 8.00 pm ET.

