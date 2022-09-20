Survivor 2022 (Season 43): Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Season 43 of Survivor, also called Survivor 43, is set to premiere on CBS on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the reality television show will follow 18 castaways as they take up several challenges after being divided into groups.

The reality television series has catapulted several people to global stardom. There have also been instances of big names participating in the show due to its popularity. Actor and filmmaker Mike White, who won an Emmy Award for his show The White Lotus, had jumped in as a contestant on Survivor: David vs Goliath and ended up as the runner-up.

Survivor 43 includes people from different walks of life, from a pet cremator, a graduate from Stanford University, a teacher, a pediatric nurse, and a designer.

This is in adherence to the network's 50% diversity mandate, which was implemented in 2020. This ensures that half of its reality TV cast must be Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC).

Read on to find out where you can follow the celebrity contestants appearing on Survivor 43.

Follow the contestants of Survivor 43 on Instagram to know more about them

Survivor 43 contestants are divided into three tribes: Baka, Vesi, and Coco.

Where to find members of Baka Tribe on Instagram?

Sami Layadi

Sami Layadi is the youngest contestant in Survivor 43. The 19-year-old is a pet cremator from Las Vegas, Nevada. With a little over 1,100 followers, you can follow him on Instagram here - @layadi.sami

Mike Gabler

Mike Gabler is a 52-year-old Heart Valve Specialist from Houston, Texas. He is the oldest contestant on Survivor 43 and has over 300 Instagram followers. You can follow him here - @gablermike

Owen Knight

Owen Knight is a 30-year-old College Admissions Director. Knight was born in Korea and was adopted when he was four months old. He grew up in the suburbs of DC and currently lives in New Orleans, Los Angeles. You can follow him on Instagram here - @theyoungknight

Elisabeth "Elie" Scott

Elisabeth Scott is a clinical psychologist from Atlanta, Georgia. The 31-year-old currently lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can find her at - @elie_scott

Morriah Young

Morriah Young is a 28-year-old teacher who resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a vibrant Instagram account and a following of over 3,800, you can check her out here - @reignbowqueen

Jeanine Zheng

Jeanine Zheng, a UX Designer from San Francisco, California, is a first-generation Chinese immigrant living in the US. With a follower count of a little over 1,900, the 24-year-old's Instagram handle - @j9zheng

Where to find members of Vesi Tribe on Instagram?

Dwight Moore

Dwight Moore is 22 years old and the second-youngest contestant in the lot. Moore recently graduated from Stanford University and is originally from Palo Alto, California. He is currently residing in Memphis, Tennessee. With 960 followers on Instagram, Moore can be followed here - @dwight.moore.jr

Cody Assenmacher

Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who works as a sales executive for an elevator and escalator company. Assenmacher is originally from Preston, Iowa, but currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. Assenmacher has around 500 followers on Instagram and can be checked out here - @codyassenmacher

Justine Brennan

Justine Brennan is 29 years old and works in a cyber security sales department. Originally from Sunnyvale, California, Brennan currently resides in Marina Del Ray. Brennan has a little over 1,200 followers, but her account is private. Those curious can go to her handle - @beandogmillionaire

Nneka Ejere

43-year-old Nneka Ejere is a pharmacist by occupation and is currently settled in Texas. Ejere is originally from Nigeria and relocated to the US with her family 16 years ago. Ejere has 629 followers on Instagram. Those curious about her can check her out at - @nnekahhh

Noelle Lambert

Survivor 43 will also see Noelle Lambert participate in the show. Lambert is a 25-year-old Paralympian who lost her left leg after an accident in 2016. Originally a lacrosse athlete, she was back a year later as a track runner, breaking the US women's record at the World Para Athletics Championship, held in Dubai. Lambert also broke the 100-meter record at the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.

With her professional history, Lambert is the only castaway with a verified account on Instagram, with a following of around 15 500. To learn more about her, check her out here - @noellelambert

Jesse Lopez

Lopez is a 30-year-old survey methodologist from Venice, California. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and is an alumnus of UC Berkeley. With 458 followers, Lopez can be followed here - @jesse_l_lopez

Where to find members of Coco Tribe on Instagram?

Geo Bustamante

Geo Bustamante is a 36-year-old Project Manager born in Peru. However, he grew up in Miami, Florida, and resides in Honolulu, Hawaii. With around 3,000 followers, those interested can learn more about him here - @gchico305

Lindsay Carmine

Lindsay Carmine is a 42-year-old Pediatric Nurse from Greensboro, North Carolina. Carmine has 1,154 followers on Instagram. Those who are interested can learn more about her here - @lindsayfcarmine

Cassidy Clark

Clark is a designer from Texas. She is currently residing in Austin, Texas. Clark has over 2,600 followers on Instagram and goes by the handle @cahleesi

Karla Cruz Godoy

Karla Cruz Godoy is a 28-year-old Educational Project Manager from San Diego, California. She has a little over 1,600 followers on Instagram, and those curious can check her out here - @yasqueer

James Jones

James Jones is a 37-year-old Event Planner from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jones could not be traced on Instagram.

Ryan Medrano

Ryan Medrano is a 25-year-old Warehouse Associate who is originally from Savannah, Georgia and currently lives in Texas. Medrano has 1,186 followers on Instagram. You can check him out here - @fast_track182

The first episode of Survivor 43 will air on CBS on September 21, 2022.

