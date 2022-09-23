What time will The Rookie season 5 episode 1 air on ABC? Release date, plot and more explored

The cops are on board and ready to sail into some more drama in the upcoming season of The Rookie, which is all set to premiere with its first episode, titled Double Down, on Sunday, September 25, at 10 pm ET.

Created by Alexi Hawley, the series follows John Nolan, a man in his forties, who becomes the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. It is based on real-life Los Angeles Police Department officer William Norcross, who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of The Rookie.

What we know about season 5 episode 1 of The Rookie: Cast, synopsis and more

The series stars Eric Winter who plays the role of Tim Bradford, Melissa O’Neil who plays Lucy Chen, Alyssa Diaz who plays Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones who plays the role of Wade Grey. Mekia Cox plays Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore plays Wesley Evers, Tru Valentino plays Aaron Thorsen, and Jenna Dewan returns as Bailey Nune.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Officer John Nolan’s is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise."

The series is executively produced by Alexi Hawley, Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Liz Friedlander, and William Norcross. ABC's season 5 of The Rookie will also be available to stream on Hulu

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series

The trailer for The Rookie season 5 dropped last month and saw Nolan deal with serial killer Rosalind Dyer once again. The premiering episode is directed by Tori Garrett from a script written by Alexi Hawley.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth."

This upcoming season is said to be one of the most ambitious one, and a new spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, is coming soon as well.

Recap of season 4 finale

The season finale of The Rookie season 4, titled Day in the Holi, was directed and written by Alexi Hawley. The episode aired on May 15, 2022, and saw Nolan and Bailey traveling to the border town of Frontera, where he was going to spend his "day in the hole" with local cop trainee Gabrielle Navar. Their calls were limited, and Nolan assessed that she was doing well, until a roadside pull-over almost led to a shootout, and he noted that she didn't evaluate the risks properly.

The man they arrested, Blair Darvill, asked them to let him go before his gang became suspicious, but Nolan refused. The leader arrived and tried to bribe Nolan, but he refused, so the gang shot up the station-diner in an attempt to retrieve Darvill. In a combined effort with Navar and Ellroy, Nell's boyfriend, they defeated the gang and had the survivors arrested as the CHP arrived to assist.

In Los Angeles, Chen investigated the discovery of drugs in Tamara's new car, which turned out to belong to Jake Butler, a doppelganger from Bradford. Reluctantly, he agreed to go undercover with Butler's boss, Roy Hajek, who gave him another mission.

Chen was surprised to discover that Butler's girlfriend was a doppelganger of herself, and was tasked to work undercover with Bradford, although they struggled to make an authentic backstory for the two. Harper approached Grey and asked to stay on as a detective after her parental leave, which he accepted and arranged for Thorsen to receive a new training officer.

Catch the premiere of The Rookie on Sunday, September 25 or stream it on Hulu.

