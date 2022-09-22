Who is Georgie Stone? Meet the star of Netflix documentary The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

A story about a kid who wanted to make the world a better place for transgender people, Georgie Stone is all set to share her story in her upcoming documentary.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Stone came into the limelight after making news to become the youngest person to receive hormone blockers and fight for transgender rights.

Here's more about her life and her upcoming Netflix documentary, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone.

About Georgie Stone

Georgie Stone is an actress, writer, and transgender rights advocate. She was the youngest person to receive hormone blockers in Australia, at just the age of 10. This set a precedent for changing the law that compels transgender children and their families to apply to the Family Court of Australia to access stage one treatment.

She commenced undergoing puberty-blocking treatment in 2011, becoming the youngest in Australia to commence stage-one treatment, and in 2015, she commenced hormone replacement therapy. In 2014, Stone went public about her gender identity. Stone also has a twin brother.

She is still advocating for transgender children and is one of the most well-known transgender individuals in Australia.

Her activism and acting

Stone spoke about her experiences in court and about changing the laws surrounding stage one treatment by appearing on Four Corners in 2014. She then traveled with a number of other families of transgender kids to Canberra to speak with politicians about changing the law in 2016.

She was also interviewed along with her mother about the controversy surrounding the Safe Schools Coalition and the importance of the program. She has also spoken about the Pride Center located in St Kilda, and her support for transgender kids being allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.

That same year, she and her family appeared on Australian Story to share their life story. Stone also started a petition on change.org to rally support for law reform.

When it comes to acting, Stone has appeared on the ABC Me television series, Advice to My 12-Year-Old-Self. The show gave the audience access to 37 interviews, all lasting two minutes in length, with prominent Australian women.

She has also starred in the Australian television soap opera Neighbours and its spin-off Neighbours: Erinsborough High. Stone was nominated for Best Daytime Star at the 2020 Inside Soap Awards for her performance.

In 2019, it was announced that she would write and appear in a 20-minute documentary about her own life, titled The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone.

About Netflix's The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Stone's documentary, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, is all set to premiere on Thursday, September 22 on Netflix at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The 20-minute documentary was directed by Maya Newell and had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, followed by an Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.

The synopsis of the documentary reads:

"Filmed over 10 years, this film leads us into the elliptical memories of Georgie Stone, one of the world's most dynamic trans-kid activists, as she changes laws, affirms her gender and for the first time, gains control of her own story."

The official trailer for the short film dropped last month on YouTube and saw her sharing her journey from childhood to her teen years while looking back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights. The film was co-produced by Stone, Maya Newell, Sophie Hyde, and others.

