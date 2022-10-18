Harrison Ford: 5 best roles by the actor 

Despite beginning his career in 1966, Harrison Ford has remained a relevant figure in cinema and television even today, with his performances in Indiana Jones and Star Wars being his most memorable.

Harrison Ford recently joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order, taking over the role of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from William Hurt, who died in March 2022. The film, starring Anthony Mackie, will be released on May 3, 2024.

Before joining the Captain America franchise, Ford was a part of two of Hollywood's most successful film franchises. Here are some of Ford's most memorable and much-loved performances from his commendable career.

Harrison Ford's best roles so far

1) Indiana Jones

Ford as Indiana Jones (Image via Cinema Blend)

Following the release of the first film in the Indiana Jones franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, in 1981, the character of Henry Walton aka Indiana Jones Jr. has remained a popular icon in the world of cinema.

Owing to its success, the film was expanded into a four-film series, with a fifth due out in 2023. In the Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford plays an archeology professor who becomes involved in deadly adventures.

While the first four parts of the franchise were directed by Steven Spielberg, the fifth one is being directed by James Mangold and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and John Rhys Davies alongside an 80-year-old Ford.

2) Star Wars

Harrison Ford in Star Wars (Image via Empire)

Ford first appeared in the Star Wars franchise in the 1977 film Star Wars and went on to be part of Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker of the franchise. He also lent his voice to the character of Hans Solo in Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Harrison Ford made a significant contribution to shaping the character of Hans Solo into what it is and continues to be in Star Wars. Ford's effortless performance in the film franchise convinced a much larger audience of his ability to act in addition to being an action star.

3) Blade Runner

Harrison Ford in Blade Runner (Image via IMDB)

Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is a critically acclaimed science-fiction film set in a dystopian future in which synthetic humans are manufactured and transported to work in colonies outside of Earth. When a group of these synthesized humans escapes back to Earth, Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, is compelled to find them.

Blade Runner became a cult favorite and was praised for its conceptual depth in the years following its release. A sequel to the film was made in 2017 under the direction of Denis Villeneuve. The film was titled Blade Runner 2049 and starred Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas.

4) The Fugitive

Ford in The Fugitive (Image via Los Angeles Times)

Based on the 1960s television series The Fugitive, the film follows Richard Kimble, who escapes custody after being falsely accused of his wife's murder and sets out to find the true perpetrator. Harrison Ford plays Dr. Kimble, who manages to stay alive and escape the authorities in thrilling action sequences.

The Fugitive was nominated for seven Academy Awards the year it was released.

5) Cowboys and Aliens

Cowboys and Aliens (Image via IMDB)

Although the screenplay for Cowboys and Aliens was criticized, critics and cinephiles alike praised Ford's performance. The film also stars Daniel Craig, with whom Ford had a strong on-screen chemistry.

Cowboys and Aliens follows a wealthy cattleman, an amnesiac outlaw, and a mystic traveler who are drawn into a mission to rescue a group of townspeople who have been abducted by aliens. The film is directed by Jon Favreau.

Harrison's role as Thunderbolt in the new Captain America film, is one of his most anticipated roles, following his role as Indiana Jones in the franchise's untitled fifth film, set to be released in 2023.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes