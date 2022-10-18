Which actor is Harrison Ford replacing in MCU and what do fans have to say about it?

Actor Harrison Ford is set to join the MCU in the role of General ''Thunderbolt'' Ross in Captain America: New World Order, as per The Hollywood Reporter. General Ross was earlier portrayed by the late actor William Hurt, who passed away in March 2022 due to complications related to prostate cancer.

Ever since the news emerged, fans on Twitter have been sharing their thoughts, and many do not seem too pleased about the casting choice. One user mentioned that it's a ''little bit of a bummer.''

Twitterati not happy with Harrison Ford replacing William Hurt in Captain America: New World Order

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on Harrison Ford replacing William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America 4. Many don't seem too happy about Ford joining the MCU.

Some said that Marvel is just looking for A-list celebrities for their movies, while others questioned why T'Challa was not recast in Black Pather if Hurt could be replaced. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Actor William Hurt played the role of Thunderbolt Ross in numerous MCU flicks like Captain America: Civil War, The Incredible Hulk, and many more. Hurt has received immense critical acclaim for his performance as Ross, and his character has garnered a significant fan following among viewers.

Harrison Ford will be making his Marvel debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. Ford is widely known for playing Indiana Jones in Steven Spielberg's iconic Indiana Jones film franchise. He has also received high praise from critics for his performance as Han Solo in the massively popular space opera franchise Star Wars.

Ford's other film credits include Blade Runner, The Fugitive, Witness, and many more. He last appeared in Chris Sanders' adventure film, The Call of the Wild. He also has another untitled Indiana Jones movie scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023. Over the years, Harrison Ford has won several awards for his contributions to cinema, including a Jules Verne Award, an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, and more.

More details about Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order is set for a May 3, 2024, release. The film stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Tim Blake Nelson, among many others, in crucial roles. With the addition of Harrison Ford, the film now boasts a strong ensemble cast. Further details about the plot of the film are being kept under tight wraps.

The film is a sequel to 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which was a smash hit around the world and received widespread critical acclaim. It is the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, after Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War.

Julius Onah, known for Luce, The Cloverfield Paradox, and The Girl is in Trouble, will reportedly direct the film.

