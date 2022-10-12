Jamie Lee Curtis movies: 5 popular roles played by the actor

Jamie Lee Curtis, also known as 'Scream Queen,' has made some groundbreaking contributions to the horror-slasher genre and modern cinema in general.

The 63-year-old actress began her film career in 1978 with the horror film Halloween and has since produced and acted in a variety of films. Curtis, in addition to being a fantastic actor, is also a producer, author, and activist.

Despite her appearances in comedies and other genres, her first film, Halloween, cemented her reputation as the 'Scream Queen,' and she went on to star in a series of slasher films after that.

While Jamie Lee Curtis is best known for her roles in Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and Knives Out, she has also appeared in Blue Steel, Drowning Mona, and Freaky Friday. After Halloween became the highest grossing independent film of its time, Jamie Lee Curtis starred in six more films from the same franchise, living up to her title as 'Scream Queen.'

Halloween Ends is the thirteenth film in the Halloween franchise and will star Curtis as Laurie Strode, one last time. The film will be released on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The most popular Jamie Lee Curtis roles so far

1) Halloween (1978)

Halloween, the first film in the Halloween franchise, was influential in shaping the horror genre in Hollywood for decades to come. It was arguably Jamie Lee Curtis' most important role because it bestowed upon her the title of 'Scream Queen,' paving her way forward in the industry as well as the horror genre.

Curtis plays Laurie Strode in Halloween, a character who also appears in several other films in the franchise. The film follows a mentally ill Michael Myers, who is admitted to a facility at six after murdering his teenage sister. Myers escapes the facility fifteen years later and begins stalking a young babysitter and her friends.

Halloween went on to become the highest-grossing independent film of all time. However, critics initially dismissed the film as shallow. Years after its initial release, the film has been recognised as one of the best of its era and a scary watch.

2) True Lies (1994)

Jamie Lee Curtis managed to break free from her image as the 'Scream Queen' after the release of A Fish Called Wanda and establish herself as a versatile actor. True Lies was one of the comedies that propelled her career away from the horror genre.

True Lies, directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is an action comedy about Harry and Helen, a married couple who live exciting lives while oblivious to each other. Curtis' performance as Helen earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

3) Knives Out (2019)

Although Jamie Lee Curtis' role in Knives Out is not traditionally considered the lead, Curtis adds enormous value to this excellent drama with her charming screen presence. Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig and Ana De Armas, follows an investigation into the murder of a wealthy patriarch of a dysfunctional family.

Craig plays Benoit Blanc, a detective with a quirky sense of humour, and Jamie Lee Curtis plays Linda Drysdale, the patriarch's eldest daughter. Curtis captures the essence of her character admirably by fitting into the archetype of an old, wealthy patriarch's heir while also breaking cliches.

Knives Out received great reviews and became widely popular across the globe because of its ensemble cast and storyline.

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once has been lauded by critics all over the world as one of the best theatrical experiences in recent memory. The plot revolves around a Chinese immigrant who becomes unexpectedly involved in an adventure in which she attempts to unite her identities from various parallel universes in order to fight a dark force.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays an IRS inspector named Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the film. Despite being considered a supporting role, Curtis' performance fits perfectly into the film and is one of her most popular roles in recent times.

5) Halloween Ends (2022)

Halloween Ends is ostensibly Jamie Lee Curtis' final performance as Larie Strode, the character she brought to life over the six films in the Halloween franchise. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Halloween Kills and thirteenth instalment in the franchise.

Halloween Ends follows Laurie Strode, who now lives with her granddaughter and is still battling her fear of Michael Myers. However, news of a murder in her neighbourhood compels Strode to look back and confront her past in order to put an end to the horror.

Beside Curtis, the movie also stars James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards in important roles.

Halloween Ends will be released on Friday, October 14, 2022, in theaters and on Peacock.

