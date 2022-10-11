What time will Halloween Ends air on Peacock? Release date and more about Jamie Lee Curtis' trilogy finale

Halloween Ends, the last of Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween trilogy, is gearing up for release on October 14, 2022. Unarguably one of the best horror films ever made, Halloween is an iconic franchise synonymous with the trick-and-treating holiday.

Almost 50 years after John Carpenter's Halloween, featuring the menacing masked evil Michael Myers, the story of the Halloween killer is coming to a conclusion. Needless to say, the finale of the murderous epic spanning decades will be positively memorable, giving a fitting ending to the much-feared character of Myers.

Before Halloween Ends airs the conclusion to the story of Myers and Laurie Strode, here is everything to know about the upcoming horror flick.

Everything to know about Halloween Ends

What is the plot?

Fans of Michael Myers are excited to see their favorite serial killer one last time on the big screen. Halloween Ends will pick up four years after the events of Halloween Kills, which saw Michael Myers scouring the entire town of Haddonfield to find and kill Laurie Strode, who had gotten away.

Determined to spare no one who stood in his way, Myers hacked through the entire town, even killing Karen Nelson, Laurie's daughter, to avenge himself. In Halloween Ends, Laurie, who is now living with her granddaughter Allyson, will be attempting to befuddle Myers, who has been pursuing her for a considerable amount of time. Even though there had been a period of relative calm before, evil still lurked.

Laurie had been trying to let go of her obsession and fear of Myers all along, but when a man named Corey Cunningham was accused of murdering a babysitter he had hired, she was thrown back into a pit of despair and fear. But now Laurie has realized that trying to outrun Myers was pointless. To overcome the hold he has over her, she would have to confront the evil once and for all. In this last battle, only one will be left standing.

All about the Halloween franchise

It all started in 1978 with John Carpenter's Halloween featuring Michael Myers, the notorious killer. It didn't take long for the film to become a cult classic, and since then, over 12 sequels have been released, making it an iconic franchise.

The franchise gained new life in 2018 with David Gordon Green's reboot. Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode once more after 2002's Halloween: Resurrection, in Green's new feature. This relaunch picked up where the original storyline left off and followed Michael Myers as he escaped the institution and set out for Laurie's blood once again.

Green's trilogy is set to come to a conclusion bringing an end to the story of Myers. Curtis will once again reprise her role as Laurie for the final time. Meanwhile, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney will reprise their roles as Michael Myers.

Halloween Ends will be available to stream on the Peacock and will simultaneously get a theatrical release worldwide. What is better than catching Myers this Halloween on the big screen?

