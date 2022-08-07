Top 3 horror films of 2022 so far

With over seven months of 2022 behind us already, some of the year's biggest horror films have already been released.

It's that time of the year when everybody starts gearing up for 'spooky' season, curating a solid horror film watchlist for movie marathons. From franchise sequels to offbeat indie flicks, this year has been packed with horror releases.

There are a myriad of subgenres within horror, and one of them, indie-horror, has been thriving off-late. Independent studios have come up with unique creative visions for their projects as seen in Midsommar and Fresh, releases in the last few years that have bent the notions of a typical horror film.

The rest of the year also has a few upcoming releases for horror fans like Orphan: First Kill and Halloween Ends.

For now, here’s a little refresher with three of our top horror film picks from the last few months.

1) Nope

A still from Nope (Image via IMDb)

Nope is an American science fiction horror film written, directed, and produced by Jordan Peele. It stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as the titular characters and was released on July 22, 2022, in the US.

The story is set in California and follows two siblings who run a horse ranch. They notice something wonderful-looking in the sky, while the owner of a theme park tries to profit from the mysterious sighting.

Nope is a spooky film from start to finish along with its stunning visuals and stellar performances by the entire ensemble cast. This isn't a run-of-the-mill horror film doused with jumpscares, but the clever writing will leave viewers thrilled, scared and intrigued even when you can never quite see what to be scared of.

🔪🩸Sarah🩸🔪 @silly_boots Finally got a chance to see Nope and it did not disappoint. So nice to see an original horror movie these days. Finally got a chance to see Nope and it did not disappoint. So nice to see an original horror movie these days. https://t.co/YVY539GZpY

Add Nope to your watchlist for an immersive and unique viewing experience.

2) Scream

Scream (Images via IMDb)

Scream is an American slasher film and serves as the fifth installment in the Scream film series. It acts as the direct sequel to Scream 4 (2011).

The film has a huge ensemble cast, retaining actors from older installments like Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell, and younger actors like Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The official description under the trailer for this installment reads:

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

Even after a long break, the Scream film franchise made a strong comeback with this film. The creators did a good job of making this installment feel a lot like the original with tons of Easter eggs for fans of the series.

3) Watcher

A still from Watcher (Image via IMDb)

Watcher is an American psychological thriller film written and directed by Chloe Okuno, based on an original screenplay by Zack Ford. The story follows a young actress (Maika Monroe) who moves to a new town and notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street while news of a serial killer stalking the town is floating around.

Watcher is suspenseful throughout, gripping the viewers with its nail-biting, slow- burn plot. It's subtle and incredibly realistic with a simple story and brilliant performances by the cast.

