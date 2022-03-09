Where to watch Scream 5 online? Streaming details and more revealed

Wes Craven's fourth Scream film has been out for nearly a decade. Many people assumed that was the end of the franchise at the time. When Craven died in 2015, they assumed that was the end of it. However, Ghostface has other ideas.

Even as the franchise's story continues, the fifth film is described as a total reboot. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the film, and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the new instalment.

Where is Scream 5 streaming online?

Scream 5 will be available to stream on Paramount+ from March 8, 2022. The film introduces a new Ghostface mask-wearing assassin who is murdering teenagers in Woodsboro.

The movie's appearance on the service came as a surprise because the streaming details for the picture had not been revealed previously. And streaming is no longer the only option for watching the film.

When is Scream 5 coming out on DVD and digital?

The movie was released digitally on March 1, 2022. The film will also be released in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on April 5, 2022.

People will also gain access to plenty of fantastic bonus features if they get their hands on the special editions of the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases. These bonuses include:

Filmmaker Commentary — Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, as well as screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, discuss the film's unwritten laws.

Interviews with Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, the original trio of the franchise.

New Blood – A look at the new generation of Woodsboro residents, including potential killers and victims.

In the Footsteps of the Master – A tribute to Wes Craven and his legacy.

Deleted Scenes — As the name implies, these are scenes that didn't make the final mix.

More about the fifth installment of Ghostface

Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell will reprise their roles as Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley, and Sidney Prescott from previous films, with Marley Shelton playing Judy Hicks and Roger L. Jackson voicing Ghostface.

Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar are among the new cast members who will be joining the franchise.

The movie was released in US theaters on January 14, 2022, and is currently showing in a few locations across the country. The initial reviews for the film have already been released, and they are incredibly positive.

