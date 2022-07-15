Orphan: First Kill - Cast, trailer and everything we know so far

Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to the original cult-classic horror Orphan, is finally releasing a decade after its predecessor. The prequel depicts the origin story of the titular villain named Esther, who poses as an orphan due to her rare hormonal condition which stunted her growth, giving her the appearance of a child.

Utilizing her disability, she moves from one home to another, picking up her victims and killing them. Here is everything to know about the much-awaited second part of the classic horror film, Orphan.

What is the plot of Orphan: First Kill? Watch the trailer here

Esther was first introduced to us in the 2009 film Orphan as a nine-year-old orphan girl who later turned out to be a dangerous 33-year-old murderous woman. Her real name was revealed to be Leena Klammer, and she was diagnosed with a hormonal disorder that stunted her growth, helping her pose as a nine-year-old.

The prequel takes us back to the origin story of Esther, aka Leena. It shows how she broke free from an Estonian psychiatric facility to come to America by pretending to be the missing daughter of a wealthy couple. The official synopsis released by Paramount reads:

"Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous ‘child’ at any cost ."

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

Paramount has released the trailer for Orphan: First Kill and it promises to be a screamfest not meant for the weak-hearted. The two-and-a-half minute clip packs ample horror, promising to live up to the original cult classic.

The trailer shows the return of Fuhrman’s notorious character Esther. But this time, she's with her first family who're in for a rude awakening, as she pretends to be their long-lost daughter.

When will the prequel release?

Orphan: First Kill is set to be released on August 19, 2022. The William Brent Bell-directorial will drop on Paramount+ and also come to theaters.

To watch the film, viewers will have to stream it on Paramount+ and Paramount Home Entertainment. It will also be available for purchase on Digital. Otherwise, the film can be watched in select theaters too.

Who appears in the movie?

Orphan: First Kill stars Isabelle Fuhrman in the lead role of Esther. She will be joined by Julia Stiles, who promises that the prequel holds another mind-blowing twist similar to the original movie. The movie also features Matthew Finlan, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa and Morgan Giraudet.

Based on the screenplay by David Coggeshall and directed by the talented William Brent Bell, Orphan: First Kill is set to premiere on August 19, 2022. Catch the movie at the nearest theater or stream it on Paramount.

