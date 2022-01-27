Julia Stiles kids: All about her family as she welcomes second child with Preston J Cook

American actress Julia Stiles has welcomed her second child with husband Preston J Cook.

On January 26, the 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her new baby boy, named Arlo.

The picture shows Arlo's tiny feet as he is swaddled in a hospital blanket. The second photo shows how the newborn's big brother is processing the news, with red drawings all over the toilet.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress first revealed that she was pregnant back in November 2021 when she was pictured cradling her baby bump at the red carpet screening of The Humans at East Cinema in New York.

Julia Stiles wore a black body-hugging turtleneck dress that camouflaged her bump until she held it.

All about Julia Stiles' family and kids

Julia Stiles got engaged to camera assistant Preston J Cook in 2016 after he popped the question on Christmas Eve in Columbia. The duo first met on the set of 2015 thriller film Blackway based on the novel Go With Me by Castle Freeman Jr.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2016, Stiles said that her then-fiance and her were pretty slow on wedding planning.

“I’m not getting a ton of marital advice… Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”

Julia Stiles and Cook tied the knot in 2017. At the time, the actress was already pregnant with their first child.

As per his IMDb profile, Preston J Cook is known for working in many big-budget films like Jatt & Juliet 2, The Revenant, Step Up All In, If I Stay, Deadpool, War for the Planet of the Apes, Skyscraper, Riviera, etc.

Shortly after their wedding, the pair welcomed their first son Strummer Newcomb Cook, who is now four years old. Although Stiles makes sure to keep him away from the spotlight and social media handles, little glimpses of him on her Instagram show he's an adorable kid.

While talking to People Magazine to promote her film Hustlers, Stiles talked about balancing personal and professional life.

“One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don’t come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work.”

On the professional front, Julia Stiles was last seen in Austin Stark's directorial film The God Committee and mini-tv animated series Dragons: The Nine Realms. She will next star in Orphan: First Kill, The Lake, and Chosen Family.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia