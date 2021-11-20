Who is Preston J Cook? All about Julia Stiles' husband as couple set to welcome second child

On Thursday, November 18, 10 Things I Hate About You star Julia Stiles made a public appearance revealing her pregnancy. The 40-year-old actress was seen with a baby bump at the New York City screening of The Humans.

As per PEOPLE magazine, Julia Stiles is expecting her second child with husband Preston J. Cook around early next year. The couple are already parents to four-year-old son Strummer Newcomb.

In September 2017, it was reported that Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook married after she was pregnant with their first child. A month later, on 20 October 2017, Julia gave birth to Strummer.

What is known about Julia Stiles' husband, Preston J Cook?

Cook and Stiles reportedly married on 3 September 2017. He is known for his work as an actor and as a camera and electrical department crew member of several films and TV series, where he primarily served as the camera assistant.

Preston Cook and Julia Stiles reportedly met on the set of her 2015 film, Go With Me, where he worked as the first camera assistant. The couple were engaged in December 2015. Preston also worked with his wife on 2016's Jason Bourne and her TV series, Riviera.

In 2016, Julia Stiles was asked by Today about what made her settle with Preston, to which she replied:

"He's just a really good man."

As a camera assistant, Preston J. Cook garnered over 22 credits. He has worked on films like The Revenant (2015), Deadpool (2016), Jason Bourne (2016), War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) and Cold Pursuit (2019), amongst others.

Furthermore, Preston has acted in multiple films and TV series episodes. These include his appearances in projects like an episode of The Twilight Zone in 2003 and an episode of Smallville in 2006. Additionally, he has also worked in TV series like Love It or List It Vancouver and Riviera.

Preston J Cook's most prominent role has been in the long-running Showtime series, The L Word, where he played a character named James in around 20 episodes. Hs also appeared in 2012's Underworld: Awakening, albeit in an uncredited role as the Antigen Surgeon.

It seems that Preston has recently taken on the role of a stay-at-home father, as his last credited work was in 2019.

