What time will The Lost City air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more about Sandra Bullock's film

The much anticipated rom-com, The Lost City, is ready to premiere on Paramount+ on May 10, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. Led by Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, the film originally had a theatrical release on March 25, 2022, and grossed over $162 million worldwide. The film has also received a generally positive response and critical acclaim.

The film follows the adventures of the reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) when she gets kidnapped on a book tour with her handsome cover model Alan Caprison (Tatum). The rest of the film depicts their adventures across scenic jungles in search of a lost treasure. Suffice to say, it's an epic action-packed ride.

The Lost City trailer: Into the wild and beyond

Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, The Lost City follows an odd premise where an adventure novel author is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure mentioned in her latest book.

In a bid to prove that he can be a hero in real life as well, Alan sets out to save the damsel in distress, landing the odd pair in a host of troubles in an adventurous jungle.

The film has been praised for its comic scenes, excellent chemistry between the two leads, and a great plot. The Lost City has grossed more than most of its peers at the box office in 2021.

Other cast members of the film include Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. It also features an appearance by Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

The official plot for the film reads:

"Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her."

The Lost City @LostCityMovie The incomparable Daniel Radcliffe is by far the most charming and eccentric billionaire in #TheLostCity . Now playing only in theatres. Get your tickets at thelostcity.movie The incomparable Daniel Radcliffe is by far the most charming and eccentric billionaire in #TheLostCity. Now playing only in theatres. Get your tickets at thelostcity.movie https://t.co/UolQx8OCua

Sandra Bullock was also one of the producers of the film. Oren Uziel and Dana Fox wrote the screenplay with Adam Nee & Aaron Nee. The story was written by Seth Gordon.

When will The Lost City air on Paramount+?

CalebByRamen @cab8901 The Lost City was REALLY fun. Really funny and just entertaining. I def recommend it. The Lost City was REALLY fun. Really funny and just entertaining. I def recommend it. https://t.co/gCD0C3iaSw

The Sandra Bullock-starrer film will drop on the online platform at 3.00 AM ET/ 12.00 PM PT. Stay tuned for more updates.

