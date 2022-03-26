The Lost City: Did Alan have a hidden motive behind saving Loretta?

The Lost City is a comedy/action movie that was released in March 2022. The movie revolves around an author, Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who gets kidnapped by a billionaire. The latter hopes to find a lost treasure mentioned in one of Sage's books. The plot takes a twist when Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the protagonist of Loretta Sage's novels, sets out to rescue the author.

However, the question persists, what was the real reason for Alan to save Loretta? Here in this article, we will run you through the true motive of the hero of Sage's novels.

What was Alan Caprison's true motive behind saving Loretta Sage in The Lost City?

To begin with, Caprison disclosed why she wanted to rescue Sage. As the movie progresses, it is understood that he did not want to be the hero merely in Sage's novels but also in her real life. However, this was only half the truth because towards the end of the movie, the audience figured out his true motive.

Alan was interested in Loretta and wished her well. He wanted her to break through her layers and see her true self. On the other hand, Loretta who had previously lost her husband, was shutting herself from all ends. She studied archeology and bygone languages only to become an author.

Alan, who also shares similar issues, wanted to help Loretta so that both of them could be happy. There was a sense of belongingness, which was easily comprehended by the audience.

The Producer's take on a sequel

This is what The Lost City's lead actor and co-producer Sandra Bullock had to say about the sequel to the movie.

"I had a 'no sequel' rule when I didn’t have the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted. I feel like, in my old age, I’m learning to fight for the things that I think would be best on screen — and I don't care who comes away from the meeting angry. I don’t know that I’d want to do a sequel, but look — we had Dana Fox as a writer. If Dana Fox could come up with something brilliant … there you go."

Regardless of whether we get a sequel to this movie or not, The Lost City has left a mark on the audience. It has everything one can ask for when it comes to entertainment.

Edited by Khushi Singh