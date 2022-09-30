Halloween 2022: 5 best horror films to watch

With September coming to an end, Halloween month is upon us. While October will see releases of several new movies and shows from various genres, those who love celebrating Halloween might be more inclined to watch a bunch of classic horror films.

This article explores some of the best horror movies you could watch to create a spooky feel.

Halloween series, Trick 'r Treat, and more - 5 of the best horror films to watch this Halloween

1) Halloween film series

Halloween (Image via Compass International)

Halloween has been one of the most successful horror franchises in the US, and it is also the first title that comes to mind when you think of a horror flick. With 12 titles already under its banner, the series offers many options. However, the 1978 original film and the 2018 remake have received the most praise from critics and audiences alike.

The Halloween series is the one that introduced the terrifying character of Michael Myers, the bloodthirsty serial killer wearing a Captain Kirk mask. His hunts always occur on the night of Halloween, which only adds to the whole ambiance of the films.

The series is also set to drop its final installation, Halloween Ends, on October 14, 2022. If you like the terror Michael Myers brings, you can also catch a theatrical release of the series.

2) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Image via Bryanston)

Released in 1974, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the pioneer slasher horror films. The movie is hailed as the founding stone of the mass production of slasher films in the 1970s and 80s. The movie was so successful that it started its franchise and has since released nine films, the last one released on February 2022.

Although it has become a franchise with multiple movies, the first and original movie of the series is still considered the best. Directed by Tobe Hooper, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre introduced the characters of Leatherface and his cannibalistic family. Leatherface is a menacing character with brutish features, wears a mask made of human skin, and can overpower just about anybody.

The film follows a group of out-of-state tourists who get killed by Leatherface in a highly gory fashion. The massacre leaves behind a single survivor, Sally, who successfully escapes his torment after a lot of struggle. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a must-watch if you are looking for a spine-chilling movie.

3) Hell Fest

Hell Fest (Image via Lionsgate)

Hell Fest is another slasher movie inspired by the previous two films on the list. Directed by Gregory Plotkin, the film tells the story of a serial killer who follows and kills a group of friends in a horror-themed carnival. The film was released by Lionsgate in 2018 to mixed reviews but earned $18 million against a $5.5 million budget.

Hell Fest is a traveling horror carnival where the protagonists go to celebrate Halloween together. With the realistic theme of the carnival, they cannot differentiate between authentic and staged instances of horror. Subsequently, they become the target of a masked killer. The Other disguises himself as one of the park officials and mercilessly kills most of them.

What differentiates it from other horror movies is that the killings occur in front of their eyes, yet the protagonists believe it to be a gag.

4) Trick 'r Treat

Trick 'r Treat (Image via Warner Bros.)

Trick 'r Treat is an anthology-style horror film by Michael Dougherty, which was initially released in 2007 in festivals and for home media. With an ensemble cast featuring actors like Dylan Baker, Brian Cox, Anna Paquin, and others, the movie turned out to be quite a hit. It soon gained the status of being a cult classic, even without a theatrical release.

Trick 'r Treat tells the story of a particular neighborhood and how their own stories appear convoluted. One of the central characters who appear throughout the film is Sam. Sam oversees everybody and their celebration on Halloween and punishes anybody who doesn't abide by the rules and traditions.

Trick 'r Treat's success in home media and elsewhere triggered a theatrical release. The movie is arriving in theaters across the US in the first week of October 2022.

5) Night of the Demons

Night of the Demons (Image via International Film Marketing)

Night of the Demons is a supernatural horror film from the late 1980s with some of the era's classic tropes. It soon became a cult classic due to its explicit scenes, graphic violence, and great makeup. Directed by Kevin S. Tenney, Night of the Demons was released regionally across the US from September 1988 to June 1989.

The film tells the story of a group of teenagers who decide to party in a funeral parlor on Halloween night. After dancing for some time, the friends decide to attempt a seance. However, instead, they unleash a demon locked away, and the devil begins picking them off one by one.

Night of the Demons also has a series of four movies, with the last one from 2009 being a remake of the original 1988 release. This is another classic movie that you should consider watching this season.

