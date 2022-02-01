5 lesser-known facts about Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise

The first Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie was released in 1974. The movie, capable of sending chills down your spine even 30 years after its release, was directed by one of the greatest horror movie directors of all time, Tobe Hooper.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre gave us the character Leatherface, an iconic villain that is popular around the horror movie industry even 40 years after its conception. Down the years, the characters were given different names, yet Leatherface remains his same authentic self.

The movie shows the hard work and literal sweat put behind every scene to make it as realistic and original as possible. There are several theories that fans have come up with over the years surrounding the movie that make it even more thrilling.

Five rare facts about the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise

1.) Tobe Hooper is a part of all the movies

Tobe Hooper, the director of the 1974 blockbuster, has played a part in every project. He was the brains behind Leatherface's character and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

He not only directed and assisted in writing the first two movies of this franchise, but also aided in writing the third and the fourth movies. He also assisted in producing and writing the next four movies to come under the franchise.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, released in 1974, was a total knockout with scenes as terrifying enough to give viewers chills throughout the movie.

2.) It is a complete work of fiction

Contrary to popular opinion, the movies are not based on a true story. Initially, the filmmakers did use promotional tactics claiming they were influenced by a true story. But the truth is, that it wasn't.

This might disappoint the true horror fanatics, but it is what it is.

3.) Hooper fancied a PG rating. Guess he had to make-do with an R rating!

Tobe Hooper wanted the movie to reach a majority audience. To be fair, there were just too many terrifying scenes to be expecting a PG rating. He was asked to reduce the amount of carnage for a PG rating, which would've totally ruined the theme of the movie.

4.) The filming conditions were acutely distressing

With an unbelievably low budget of $60,000, the filming crew and cast faced distressful conditions. The budget was low and therefore, they had to settle for little pay.

The scorching Texas summer heat was not helping the situation. With limited resources and limited pay, they had to make the most of whatever they had. It even got to a point when they had to shoot the iconic dinner table scene in a single day.

From sharing a single bathroom to getting injured and being punished with the constant stench of sweat, they faced it all.

5.) The inspiration for Leatherface's character was taken from more than one person

Ed Gein partly inspired the character of Leatherface (Image via Biographics/Youtube)

Though the movie was completely fictional, the villain was inspired by real life people. Leatherface adopted parts from the Plainfield Ghoul's Ed Gein and parts of a doctor Tobe Hooper knew.

Tobe Hooper claimed he knew a doctor who peeled off the skin of a corpse to make a mask for Halloween. Though the doctor did this during his pre-med days, it does not make it any less creepy.

Inspiration was found between serial killers and untold stories. Soon after, Tobe Hooper directed this masterpiece that stands as one of the scariest movies of all time.

On another note, Netflix just dropped the sequel trailer for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, unleashing Leatherface's wrath on a new age group. So, if you're planning a horror movie marathon, make sure to include this one on your list.

