5 lesser-known facts about Succession actor Brian Cox

Brian Cox is one among the many cast members of Succession who have been nominated for the 74th Primetime Emmys. The show is the most-nominated series this year with a total of 25 nominations across various categories. Succession is immediately followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso with 20 nominations each. Euphoria and Squid Game are other popular shows on the list.

Brian Cox, in the show, plays Logan Roy, the founder and long-standing CEO of WayStar Royco. Playing the most central character in the show, Cox puts up a restrained and convincing performance that sets the path for the rest of the characters. He is also one of the most experienced actors on the show with a rich background in the performance arts.

Things you probably didn't know about Brian Cox

1) He began acting at the age of 14

Dundee Repertory Theatre was where Brian Cox began his acting career. Most of his early days as an actor were spent exploring theater art rather than film. After being associated with the Dundee Repertory Theatre in 1961, he moved on to become one of the founding members of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.

What makes Cox the most popular, however, is the fact that he is an acclaimed Shakespearean actor. During the 1980s and 1990s, he worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre, both of which built for him, an image of a brilliant performer. Although Cox also simultaneously appeared on television and film during these years, his most prominent work is from theater.

2) He was the first actor to portray Hannibal Lecter on screen

Although Hannibal Lecter's character became a huge part of pop culture and shot to fame after featuring in The Silence of the Lambs, in which Lecter is played by Anthony Hopkins, there was another film before that which marked the character's debut in cinema. In 1986, Brian Cox played the role of Hannibal Lecter in the film Manhunter. At the time, the character defined the concept of cannibalism for films.

Manhunter was based on a 1981 novel, Red Dragon, and follows an FBI agent as he tries to hunt down a serial killer. There were multiple reinterpretations of Hannibal Lecter after that, including the ones in The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, the movie and also Hannibal, the television series that is now available on Netflix.

3) He has won an Emmy even before his role in Succession

It is now all over the news that Brian Cox has been nominated for the 74th Primetime Emmys for the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Jeremy Strong is another actor from Succession who has been nominated for the same category. However, it is little known that Cox won an Emmy much prior to even being cast in Succession.

In the 2000 miniseries Nuremberg, Cox played the role of Herman Goreng, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. His next Emmy nomination was in the year 2020 when he was nominated for his performance in Succession but did not take the award home. Amidst the heavy competition at the Emmys this year, fans are eager to find out if Cox will be declared the winner.

4) King Lear is his most popular role

While touring with the Royal National Theatre, Cox played the lead role in the play King Lear and it became the role that brought him most of the popularity and success that he has experienced throughout his career. As King Lear is one of Shakespeare's most complex characters, Brian Cox's interpretation of the character redefined King Lear's image in the theater community.

Cox also wrote a book titled The Lear Diaries, in which he describes in detail all the physical and emotional work that went into creating King Lear. The book also covers other areas such as an actor's process, the right way of reading texts and how actors interpret texts. Given that Cox also took up teaching and training for a significant part of his life, this book is aimed at helping young actors master their craft.

5) He is also a voice actor

Brian Cox has also lent his voice to a diverse mix of mediums. These include documentaries, short films, animated characters, video games and audiobooks too. The cruel Emperor Scolar Visari in the Killzone video game series has been voiced by Cox. Lionel Starkweather from Manhunt, the Microsoft video game, is also voiced by him.

Some of Brian Cox's most popular appearances in animation include the role of the reporter in Wes Anderson's very popular The Fantastic Mr Fox and Macbeth in Shakespeare: The Animated Tales. Bram Stoker's Dracula, Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness and John Aubrey's Brief Lives are among the many audiobooks for which he has lent his voice.

Brian Cox has also worked for BBC Radio, where he enacted characters from original productions of the channel.

The 74th Primetime Emmys will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. The event will be held on September 12, 2022, and will air live.

