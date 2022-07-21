The White Lotus Season 2: Everything we know so far

Although The White Lotus was originally announced as a limited series, the comedy series is coming back for another run. It looks like the series is adopting an anthology format, with Season 2 featuring a different resort and an almost entirely new cast. Only Jennifer Coolidge and John Gries from the first season are set to return.

The first season of The White Lotus, directed by Mike White, followed a transformative week at an exclusive Hawaiian resort where the exploits and dark secrets of various employees and guests came undone. The biting six-episode series was a social satire which revealed the complex truths behind the seemingly idyllic life at the exotic locale.

Exploring the cast for the new season of The White Lotus

. @dddspeaking Theo James as Cameron Babcock in #TheWhiteLotus season 2! THIS LOOKS SO GOOD 🗣 Theo James as Cameron Babcock in #TheWhiteLotus season 2! THIS LOOKS SO GOOD 🗣 https://t.co/OWE5eoelwR

The second season of the limited series The White Lotus will welcome a new cast, with only two exceptions. Jennifer Coolidge will be reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid and John Gries will also be back as Greg.

Coolidge was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the first season of the comedy series. She played the boisterous socialite who arrived at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii to spread her mother’s ashes. It is not yet known what will bring Tanya to Sicily, which is where the White Lotus property to be depicted in the second season is located.

The first season saw a romance develop between the characters of Coolidge and Gries, and their appearance in the Season 2 promo confirms that the upcoming season will take their love story further.

Luke Buckmaster @lukebuckmaster Rewatching #TheWhiteLotus . All principal cast are great but Jennifer Coolidge is extraordinary. Personable, kind of charming, kind of trashy, aloof but needy, emotional but distant, dominatingly present but elsewhere, somehow both intense and laidback. A gloriously messy human Rewatching #TheWhiteLotus. All principal cast are great but Jennifer Coolidge is extraordinary. Personable, kind of charming, kind of trashy, aloof but needy, emotional but distant, dominatingly present but elsewhere, somehow both intense and laidback. A gloriously messy human https://t.co/SImII9xLIH

Other cast members for Season 2 include Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall, and Haley Lu Richardson.

Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe will appear as married couple Harper and Ethan Spiller. Theo James and Meghann Fahy will also appear as a couple, Cameron and Daphne Babcock. Tom Hollander will be taking up the role of an English expat on vacation, and Haley Lu Richardson will be playing a young woman traveling with her boss.

Sabrina Impacciatore will star as the resort manager of the White Lotus property in Sicily. Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco will be playing local Sicilians, Mia and Lucia.

Plot, release date, and more

HBO @HBO Now this is what I call paradise. Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheWhiteLotus on their #Emmys2022 nomination for Outstanding Limited Series. Now this is what I call paradise. Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheWhiteLotus on their #Emmys2022 nomination for Outstanding Limited Series. https://t.co/6hCt1Ec4su

According to HBO, the new season:

“...leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

Not much has been revealed as to why Tanya is now in Sicily, but the promo looks hopeful as it includes a picturesque shot of Jennifer Coolidge riding along the Italian coast on a moped with John Gries.

The season was primarily filmed at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily. Created and directed by Mike White, who is also an executive producer along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine, The White Lotus Season 2 will follow the exploits of the guests and staff at the new Sicily resort.

Production for the new season officially began in Sicily in February 2022, and it is reportedly wrapping up in July 2022. Although no release date has been set yet, Season 2 will premiere in time to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, as reported by Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max. This means that Season 2 is coming before May 2023.

Watch this space for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far