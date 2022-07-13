"They don't deserve you": Exploring Emmy nomination snubs as Mandy Moore and Sadie Sink's exclusion leaves fans livid

On Tuesday, July 12, the Television Academy announced its 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. The nominations were announced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove.

As per the announcement, HBO's Succession has the highest number of nominations at 25 nods this year. Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso and HBO's The White Lotus came in at a close second, with each of them garnering around 20 nominations.

Furthermore, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building and HBO's Hacks received 17 nominations each. HBO's Euphoria received 16 Emmy nominations. However, the absence of actresses like Mandy Moore and Sadie Sink from the nominations list left fans fuming and they took to Twitter to express their frustration.

this is jud @folklorebecca Mandy Moore I'm so sorry my queen, they don't deserve you. If I could, I'd give you the damn Emmy myself Mandy Moore I'm so sorry my queen, they don't deserve you. If I could, I'd give you the damn Emmy myself

Who are the 2022 Primetime Emmy nomination snubs?

While shows like Barry, Ted Lasso, Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, The White Lotus and Succession swept the nomination categories, renowned series like Atlanta and This Is Us fell behind. Meanwhile, the highly-praised and well-received fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things also got snubbed in numerous categories and fetched only 13 Primetime Emmy nominations.

Actors like Ozark's Jason Bateman, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, and Squid Games' Lee Jung-jae received their well-deserved nominations in the "Lead Actor in a Drama Series" category. However, many like This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and Yellowstone's Kevin Costner did not receive any nods from the Television Academy.

On the other hand, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Euphoria's Zendaya, and The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon made it into the "Lead Actress in a Drama Series" category, along with others. However, significant snubs included Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, and Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things, according to fans.

Meanwhile, the "Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" category featured Barry's Bill Hader, Only Murders in the Building's Steve Martin and Martin Short, The Great's Nicholas Hoult, Atlanta's Donald Glover, and previous year's winner, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.

The "Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" category included nominations for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, The Great's Elle Fanning, and others.

While Sydney Sweeney's nomination in the category of "Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her role in Euphoria was well-deserved, numerous fans of Stranger Things called out the Television Academy for snubbing 20-year-old Sadie Sink for her role as Maxine in Season 4 of the series.

Similarly, Selena Gomez's fans were also disappointed over the singer-turned-actress' absence from the list of nominees in the category of "Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" for her role in Only Murders In The Building.

Netizens lament over Sadie Sink and Mandy Moore being snubbed by the Emmys

Following the announcement of the nominations, fans of Stranger Things and This Is Us expressed their dissatisfaction with The Television Academy on Twitter. Most of these tweets stated that Moore and Sink deserved to have been nominated for their respective shows.

Matt Dowell @MattDowellTV Genuinely shocked #ThisisUs final season got completely snubbed from the Emmys this year. No way there were six performances better than Mandy Moore this year. Genuinely shocked #ThisisUs final season got completely snubbed from the Emmys this year. No way there were six performances better than Mandy Moore this year.

Alex Goldschmidt @alexandergold NO EMMY NOMINATION FOR MANDY MOORE? ABSOLUTELY NOT. NO EMMY NOMINATION FOR MANDY MOORE? ABSOLUTELY NOT.

jordan @dreamedofu i can’t believe the emmys saw this performance from mandy moore and still said “no thanks” i can’t believe the emmys saw this performance from mandy moore and still said “no thanks” https://t.co/dvSnEe0IhL

zeinab @milelmax SADIE SINK YOU WERE ROBBED SADIE SINK YOU WERE ROBBED https://t.co/PgwjJRWSXN

While Sink played the pivotal role of Max in Stranger Things' Season 4, Mandy Moore enticed viewers with her performance as Rebecca in This Is Us. Most viewers expressed their shock at the Emmy exclusions and remarked that the two actresses had been 'robbed.'

