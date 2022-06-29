Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick relationship timeline explored as couple reportedly split

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have separated, according to an ET source. Although their representatives are yet to reveal further details, it was previously reported that Kendrick was to make a guest appearance on Hader’s show Barry, which was later denied by Hader.

The two started dating in 2019, after working together on a Disney Christmas movie called Noelle. Both Hader and Kendrick had never publicly addressed their relationship.

For how long did Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick’s date?

The couple reportedly began dating in late 2020 or early 2021 and their relationship was confirmed in early 2022.

The two got together after they worked for the 2019 Disney+ movie, Noelle. In an interview at the time, Kendrick had said that they shared the same sense of humor:

“Bill describes himself as a soft touch, so if I break [character and laugh], he breaks. So I can be like, ‘He started it!’”

The two had been dating for almost a year before news of the relationship became public. A source close to the couple said at the time that they had kept their relationship private and revealed it only to their close friends.

Hader, for his part, has never spoken openly about it. In an interview with a news outlet, the actor said that he was private about his personal life owing to his three daughters.

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick: Past relationships explored

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have a long relationship history of their own (Images via Steve Granitz and Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Bill Hader was first married to writer and director Maggie Carey. They tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed three daughters. However, Hader filed for divorce in 2017, which was finalized in 2018.

The It Chapter 2 star then dated Rachel Bilson in 2019 and the duo appeared together in the 2013 romantic comedy series, The To Do List. They made their first public appearance at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2020 and broke up in July 2020.

Anna Kendrick first met filmmaker Edgar Wright on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and they began dating in 2009. The pair split in 2013 and Kendrick dated cinematographer Ben Richardson in 2014 after meeting him while filming Drinking Buddies. Kendrick and Richardson later split, although the year of separation remains unknown.

Hader has gained recognition as the creator of the HBO dark comedy series, Barry. He has played supporting roles in several films like Hot Rod, Adventureland, Maggie’s Plan and Men in Black 3. That apart, he has also voiced various characters in animated films.

Anna Kendrick, on the other hand, is well-known for her roles in films like Pitch Perfect, 50/50, End of Watch, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Trolls, Trolls World Tour, and more.

