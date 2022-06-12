What time will 'Barry' Season 3 Episode 8 (finale) air on HBO and HBO Max? Details on Bill Hader's show

Bill Hader-starrer Barry has got viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the third season, the show's darkest and most intense season yet. Season 3 premiered in April 2022 after a long pandemic induced hold-up and flipped things on its head with outright grimness.

The comedy-crime drama series co-created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader is nearing its conclusion as its finale episode is set to release on June 12, 2022 at 10 pm ET. The eight-episode line-up, each darker than the last, has taken the direction of being "incredibly intense" with Hader's directorial venture. One can only hold their breath for what's about to come.

When will 'Barry' season 3 finale release and where can you watch it?

The third season of the show has really shone a spotlight on Bill Hader's acting chops and viewers cannot get enough of it. As much as fans of the show would like to see more episodes of this "incredibly intense" season, it unfortunately concludes with the eighth and final episode.

The finale episode of season 3 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 10 pm ET. The episode will also air simultaneously on the HBO Network. Previous seasons of the show, along with the rest of the episodes of season 3 are also available to stream on HBO Max for those who wish to catch up.

'Barry' season 3: What's going on?

Starring Bill Hader (of SNL fame) as Barry Berkman, the plot revolves around a discharged marine who works as a hitman. He has a newfound purpose in his outcast, discontented life when he discovers acting classes while on a killing assignment in Los Angeles. Despite his best efforts to become an actor and ditch his criminal past, he is unable to escape the darkness that follows him.

The show has always followed a dark, glib, and eccentric premise. However, in its third season, the show has hit unprecedented levels of intensity and darkness, leaving fans with their jaws on the floor.

The first two episodes of season 3 showed Berkman threatening Gene and his family as an ill-conceived expression of love. Additionally, his treatment of Sally was also unexpectedly horrific. The season finally opened with Barry's true abusive potential out in the open. The seventh episode of this season, where Barry found himself in the custody of Ryan Madison, ended with a painful, emotional confrontation.

Rich in plot and action, this season has advanced with a gravity and intensity that Bill Hader's direction has only refined and magnified further.

As for the finale, Hader said in an interview with The Wrap that the finale is "incredibly intense" and that there are not a lot of jokes in it. He also added how one of the writers had a full-blown panic attack in the middle of episode 8. With a laugh, Hader warned the viewers that episode 8 is very intense but he loved it and couldn't see another direction for the show.

Will there be a season 4 for 'Barry'?

Henry Winkler @hwinkler4real

The last episode of season 3.. ITS A DOOZIE A June 11th TIP:: @hbo_barry SUNDAY 10pm ESTThe last episode of season 3.. ITS A DOOZIE A June 11th TIP:: @hbo_barry SUNDAY 10pm ESTThe last episode of season 3.. ITS A DOOZIE

With the third season coming to a close, having delivered one shocker after another, fans can only expect a power-packed climax and a huge cliffhanger. That's right, the show has been renewed for season 4. In May 2022, the show was renewed for another eight-episode season.

Under Bill Hader's directorial, the last two episodes of season 3 took a gloom-ridden and cynical turn that no one could have imagined before. It remains to be seen where the show will go with Hader directing all episodes in season 4.

Catch Barry Season 3, Episode 8 (finale) on HBO and HBO Max on June 12, 2022 at 10 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far