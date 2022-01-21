Bill Hader dating history: Actor's love life explored as he's revealed to be dating Anna Kendrick

A source told People that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been dating each other for around a year. The source also said:

“They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

The source added that they are a private couple, and the pandemic was the best way not to reveal anything. It also said that they are hysterical, so they should keep each other laughing all the time.

kevinbiegel @kbiegel Congrats to Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, a lovely couple Congrats to Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, a lovely couple https://t.co/Tpx3kIQzw1

Representatives for both actors have refused to comment on anything. The duo had previously appeared together in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle.

Meanwhile, Anna has not yet shared any pictures of herself and Bill on her social media accounts.

Bill Hader’s dating history

Bill Hader was first in a relationship with actress Rachel Bilson. They were together for almost seven months.

Hader and Bilson made their first public appearance on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes but separated later in July 2020. They starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy, The To-Do List.

Before Rachel, the Inside Out star was married to Maggie Carey. They tied the knot in 2006 and remained together until 2018.

Bill and Maggie are now the co-parents of three daughters – Hayley Clementine, Harper, and Hannah Kathryn.

Anna Kendrick’s past life

Anna Kendrick dated English filmmaker Edgar Wright in 2009 after they met during the shoot for Scoot Pilgrim vs. the World. The pair separated in March 2013.

Anna Kendrick attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Pitch Perfect star then dated English cinematographer Ben Richardson in February 2014 while filming for the comedy-drama Drinking Buddies. However, it is unknown when they broke up.

While speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 about her dating history, the 36-year-old said that she was happy to be clear about what she would accept from people in her life. She also said,

“The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship. Even though out relationships ends it doesn’t mean they are complete failures.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The Stowaway actress mentioned that people come into someone’s life and they grow and change. She also said that the lessons learned from them could be positive or negative.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha