What time will 'Shark Tank' Season 13 finale air? Guest shark, plot, release date, and more about ABC’s show

Shark Tank Season 13 is ending with its finale being aired on May 20, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC. The show will feature entrepreneurs trying to impress investors and guest sharks to invest in their products.

In the finale, actor and comedian Kevin Hart will join sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran on the unscripted reality show.

All about Shark Tank Season 13 finale

Shark Tank Season 13 will air its final episode 24 on Friday with the last chance for small business owners to impress investors and take their business to the next level. According to the synopsis of the episode:

“Kevin Hart – actor, investor, and entrepreneur – brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country’s sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode.”

The show will see various business owners pitching their ideas for investments. The finale will see many innovations from healthcare products and boxing gloves to vegan food. The synopsis states:

“An entrepreneur from Wellington, Florida, introduces his line of health products using nature’s most powerful superfood. Former college students from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their online marketplace designed to help current and past college athletes cash in on their fame; while a professional boxer from Houston, Texas, steps into the ring and presents his all-in-one total body fitness tool designed to take your workouts to the next level. A vegan entrepreneur from San Antonio, Texas, presents his plant-based approach to a fast-food favorite.”

Emmy-nominated producer Hart will be appearing for the second time on the show as a guest shark. He first appeared in episode 10 on January 7, 2022. Hart is the founder of three companies: multiplatform production company HartBeat Productions (HBP), venture capital HartBeat Ventures (HBV), and digital network Laugh Out Loud Network (LOL).

All about Shark Tank Season 13

The business reality television series Shark Tank was renewed for Season 13 on May 13, 2021. The show aired season 13's first episode on October 8, 2021, with guest shark Emma Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Good American.

Created by Mark Burnett, the show is based on the format Dragons' Den, which originated in Japan in 2001 as Tigers of Money. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, and Phil Gurin are the show's executive producers.

Tune in on Friday on ABC to find out which pitch impresses investors on Shark Tank. The episode can also be viewed on Hulu or ABC’s site the next day of its channel’s premiere. Viewers can also stream the show on Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

