How to use Shark Tank product Chill-n-Reel? Process explained ahead of episode 13 premiere

Shark Tank season 13 tycoons Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John and Lori Greiner will surely be left amazed by Oklahoma firefighter Jake Rutledge's product Chill-n-Reel, a drink holder that comes with a 50-ft. fishing line and reel built-in.

The new season of Shark Tank is set to premiere on May 13, 2022. On Shark Tank, many young entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas and showcase their innovations to the panel for them to invest in their product.

How to use Chill-n-Reel featuring on Shark Tank Season 13

Jake Rutledge’s product Chill-n-Reel can be used by anyone who loves fishing and drinking. There is no need for a separate fishing pole to catch fish. The patented hard-shell drink holder, Chill-n-Reel, can do it all. According to its Instagram account, it is "the only drink insulator you can fish with."

The holder comes attached with 50 ft of 8lb test line pre-loaded on the Chill-N-Reel spool that can be used in the following way:

Attach the hooks, sinkers, and bait.

Pull out the removable insulator halfway, put the drink in it and slide it back down into the holder.

Hold the Chill-n-Reel in one hand with the reel facing the direction of the cast. Unreel enough line into the water with the other hand and wait for the fish to bite the bait before reeling the line back in holder.

Since the line is low in weight, there is no need for gloves. Users can also replace the low-weight line with a heavier line for big catches. In that case, gloves will be required.

All about Shark Tank's Chill-n-Reel and where to buy

The product can be bought from Chill-n-Reel website, chillnreel.com, for $14.95. The site also sells few other products like can adapter for $5.99, inserts for Chill-n-Reel for $2.50, extra hook and sinker packs for $0.49, stickers for $1.49 and merchandise starting from $19.95 to $29.95.

Jake Rutledge came up with the idea for Chill-n-Reel in 2017 during a trip to the Gulf of Mexico surrounded by fish. He didn’t bring his fishing pole “because there are too many people.” So instead, he tried an alternative way to catch the fish without keeping his drink down. According to ktvq.com, he said:

“so I tied some line on the bottom of my coozie. I'd unwrap it, throw it out, catch a fish, reel it in. I kept spilling my beer and I thought, 'I have to figure out a better way.'”

After returning home, Rutledge designed a mock-up for the holder and three weeks later he came up with his innovative product Chill-N-Reel.

Chill-N-Reel became an instant hit in 2020 after a TV station in Tulsa showcased the product. Soon after “the first story aired at 6:00 a.m.” orders started pouring in.

That day, about 1,500 units of Chill-N-Reel were sold for a $15,000 haul. Since then, Rutledge has sold almost about 150,000 Chill-N-Reel.

Now, after getting suggestion from “hundreds and hundreds of people” the entrepreneurs from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Jake Rutledge, Chris Diede and Chase Terrell will appear on Shark Tank on Friday on ABC with the hope of receiving funding from investors to boost their business further ahead.

