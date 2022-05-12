Watch: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spills his drink watching Michael Chandler KO Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

UFC fans around the world will be happy to know it wasn't just them that had their jaws dropped by Michael Chandler's KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a video of himself being equally stunned and spilling his drink as he watched the two lightweights from the comfort of his home.

Speaking moments before the vicious front kick by Chandler, 'The Rock' admitted he could feel the energy from the crowd through his television:

"Let me tell you something. You can feel the electricity and the mana. You can feel it through the TV. I can just imagine how it is in the arena. Let's f*****g go boys!"

Following the knockout and covered in his own drink, 'The Rock' was visually and audibly stunned by what he had just seen:

"Holy sh*t. F*****g incredible. Chandler caught Ferguson, I think with a high right kick. That was in-f*****g-credible."

Dwayne Johnson even took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the fight and the post-fight interview Michael Chandler gave. 'The Rock' was widely considered to be one of the best, if not the best, talkers on the microphone during his time in WWE. Congratulating Chandler on his microphone work is incredibly high praise.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

What an INCREDIBLE KO from 🏾 🏾 🏾

And on top of that just delivered a truly electrifying promo that already sold tickets to his next fight, that’s not even booked yet.

Light fighting, promo work is a special skill that =‘s #UFC274

'Iron' responded to Dwayne Johnson's mention of him, admitting it is an honor to hear his kind words. Chandler also joked that he has had a few Teremana Toasts (the drink 'The Rock' spilled) since his victory.

Tony Ferguson gives an update following his loss to Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson's KO loss to Michael Chandler was devastating. It's not uncommon for a kick like that to do serious damage to a fighter. Thankfully, Ferguson has been very vocal on his social media since the loss and has ensured fans he's okay:

"Congratulations to Michael Chandler on his victory at UFC 274. I had lots of fun in there, you fans are f*****g wild! I love this sh*t! Feels good to be back and hungry again. We were just getting started. Best of luck in your next fight champ."

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/cp6trgSPoX

Since the defeat, the UFC medical team has confirmed Tony Ferguson needs to serve a minimum 60-day suspension from fighting. Chandler has also been medically suspended for at least 30 days.

Despite Ferguson admitting that he is still hungry to fight, fans will be wondering if it's time for the 38-year-old former interim lightweight champion to call it a day. It was Ferguson's fourth UFC loss in a row, a skid that was preceded by a stunning 12-fight win streak.

