Health update on Tony Ferguson following brutal KO by Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson picked up his fourth loss on the bounce at UFC 274 as Michael Chandler knocked out the former interim champion in devastating fashion. 'El Cucuy' was transported to a hospital after the fight, and he has since been discharged.

MMA journalist Mike Bohn tweeted that according to UFC officials, a CT scan for Ferguson turned out to be negative.

"UFC officials tell us CT Scan for Tony Ferguson was NEGATIVE and he's been discharged from a local hospital here in Phoenix. #UFC274"

Ferguson and Chandler locked horns in a pivotal lightweight bout at UFC 274. 'El Cucuy' had early success as he scored a knockdown. 'Iron' managed to recover and took Ferguson down, landing heavy blows on the ground.

In the opening seconds of the next round, Chandler landed a brutal front kick that knocked Ferguson out cold.

Dana White believes Tony Ferguson needs to take some time off

UFC president Dana White is of the opinion that Tony Ferguson shouldn't rush a return to the octagon.

At the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, White praised Ferguson, saying that the 38-year-old looked good in the fight before he got caught with the front kick. White added that after that brutal knockout, it would be advisable for 'El Cucuy' to take some time off.

"He [Ferguson] looked damn good in that first round but that was a vicious knockout, you know what I mean? I think what needs to happen now is Tony needs to take some time off after that knockout... Tony looked damn good right up until he got caught. And you know, in this game, anybody can get caught with anything."

Watch Dana White's appearance at the UFC 274 post-fight presser below:

Ferguson hasn't won a fight since 2019. The former interim titleholder has never been knocked out cold previously and is seemingly on a downward spiral just two years after his iconic 12-fight win streak between 2013 and 2019 came to a halt.

