Emmys 2022: 5 fun facts about most-nominated show Succession

Succession is the show which has bagged the highest number of nominations (25) at the 74th Primetime Emmys. The show is followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, with 20 nominations each. Euphoria, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Ozark are other popular shows on the list of nominees. Succession, however, remains to be the most critically acclaimed and widely appreciated show on the list.

HBO @HBO Congratulations to the @Succession team on their Creative Arts #Emmys2022 win. Congratulations to the @Succession team on their Creative Arts #Emmys2022 win. https://t.co/gtgmJANSXs

Having premiered on HBO in 2018, Succession is a drama that revolves around the Roy Family, the owners of WaystarCo, a significant media and entertainment company whose owner steps down, leaving the question of succession to be resolved by a mix of interesting characters. The show has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series categories, among others.

Interesting facts about the HBO drama Succession

1) Real-life events inspire the plot of the show

A still from Succession (Image via IMDB)

Although the show itself is based on a fictional plot and the family mentioned is made up, there are many real families that the characters resonate with. The portrayal of the Roy family may be inspired by the Murdochs, owners of the Fox Corporation.

The aging patriarch, who overstays his welcome in the office, is present in both the families and the way the ownership is split between the siblings, too, resembles that of the Roys. The Redstones are another family that controls a media conglomerate like the Roys. They have been in control of Viacom and CBS for a long time.

Another one is the Hearst family, which owns nearly 360 different businesses under the Hearst corporation. However, this corporation began quite early and has been passed on for three generations. While Succession is primarily fictitious, its commentary on the reality of generational wealth is relatable.

2) Jeremy Strong initially auditioned for the role of Roman

Jeremy Strong (Image via IMDB)

Jeremy Strong is one of the lead actors on the show who has become widely popular ever since. He plays Kendall Roy, Logan's oldest son from the second marriage. He is a troubled character who struggles to cope with the family and also battles substance abuse. Strong does a great job of portraying the complex character of Kendall Roy on screen.

However, Jeremy Strong has revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Roman. He said he was deeply invested in the role and put in quite a bit of research into the audition. However, Kieran Culkin was cast in the role. Later, Jesse Armstrong agreed to consider him for the role of Kendall, and he got the gig.

Jeremy Strong has been nominated for the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in Succession.

meg @BETTYDR4PER whenever this mfer shows up in Succession you know it’s going to be a good episode whenever this mfer shows up in Succession you know it’s going to be a good episode https://t.co/eFsDrQCECp

3) The show-makers hired wealth consultants

A still from Succession (Image via IMDB)

Despite being a black comedy, Succession attempts to portray the lives of the wealthy. With the political connotations of the story, there is almost no room for inaccuracies when it comes to representing the richest of the rich. This is why wealth consultants have been hired to guide the cast and crew on the behavior of the ultra-rich.

The consultants primarily interact with the writers as the nuances are portrayed through the writing. Given the Roys' background, the consultants informed the team on what kind of financial decisions the Roys would ideally make.

This attention to detail charted the show's brilliance and led to numerous nominations at this year's Emmys.

4) Many of the cast members have performed on Broadway

Kieran Culkin as Roman (Image via IMDB)

One of the factors that makes Succession one of the greatest shows of all time is the performances it features. All the actors are compelling in their roles and portray the nuances of each of their characters. This is also because many of the actors have a background in theater. Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin have been in A Man for All Seasons and This Is Our Youth, respectively.

Kieran Culkin has also been nominated for the 74th Primetime Emmys category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun are among the other cast members who have been nominated.

5) Jesse Armstrong, the show's creator, is an Oscar nominee

Jesse Armstrong (Image via Television Academy)

Jesse Armstrong is the creator of Succession and has been nominated for the category of Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at the Emmys this year. He has already won the award for the same category at the 71st and 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. While his writing excellence is well-known among the television community, what is lesser-known is that he was also nominated for an Oscar once.

Armstrong co-wrote the 2009 film In the Loop, which was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Although he didn't win that year, the film won acclaim from all around the world, proving his brilliant ability.

Pop Tingz @ThePopTingz Succession wins in the category of “Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series” at the 2022 #Emmys Succession wins in the category of “Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series” at the 2022 #Emmys. https://t.co/cbEXy2cDnN

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das