HBO's Succession Season 4: What we know so far

HBO's critically acclaimed satirical drama, Succession was renewed for a fourth season on October 26, 2021. On June 27, 2022, the network confirmed that production for the newest season has begun.

The new instalment of the show will mostly revolve around the potential merger between Waystar RoyCo and GoJo. After the gripping finale of Season 3, it'll be interesting to see how the story of the Roy family pans out in the upcoming season.

Here, we explore what we know so far about the plot, cast and other details of Succession, Season 4.

Politics, power and more: What to expect from Succession, Season 4

Fans have been waiting for the fourth instalment of the show ever since season 3 concluded on December 12, 2021. The official synopsis of the fourth season on HBO reads:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Suffice it to say that in the new season, viewers can expect a generous serving of the usual scheming and plotting that is typical of the Roy siblings.

The fourth season will feature Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Justine Lupe, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Hiam Abbass, and Scott Nicholson in pivotal roles. That apart, the full main cast for the show is also set to return.

Like the first two seasons, the fourth instalment will have 10 episodes. Although no official release date has been announced yet, viewers can expect the season to premiere sometime in 2023.

Logan Roy and Waystar RoyCo: Everything to know about HBO's Succession

One of the most critically acclaimed series in recent years, Succession focuses on the numerous challenges faced by the Roy family, owners of a huge media company called Waystar RoyCo. Throughout its three seasons, the show and its characters have been seen engulfed in a swirl of chaos, owing to the deteriorating health of their patriarch, Logan Roy.

The official synopsis of the series on HBO reads:

''Power, politics, money...it's all in the family in this award-winning, provocative, funny series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty. When Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of one of the world's largest media and entertainment conglomerates, considers retirement, each of his four grown children follows a personal agenda that doesn't always sync with those of their siblings--or of their father.''

The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun in pivotal roles. It has received widespread critical appreciation, with praise directed towards its exceptional writing, witty humor, characterization, and performances.

Succession is helmed by Jesse Armstrong, who's best known for his work on numerous shows and films like Fresh Meat, Peep Show, In the Loop, and others. Armstrong also serves as one of the show's executive producers.

