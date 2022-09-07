"Looks powerful": Twitter explodes as Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins' Armageddon Time trailer drops

James Gray's upcoming period drama Armageddon Time recently dropped a trailer for the film, much to the satisfaction of anticipating fans. The Anne Hathaway starter is set to focus on the pursuit of the great "American Dream" amidst a coming-of-age story. The film will premiere on October 28, 2022.

Armageddon Time @ArmageddonFilm "A searing portrait of America." Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in #ArmageddonTime , in select theaters October 28. Watch the trailer now. "A searing portrait of America." Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in #ArmageddonTime, in select theaters October 28. Watch the trailer now. https://t.co/Ki1sogOiTZ

Over the past few hours, Twitter has become a hotbed for discussing the film, with most fans praising the cinematic and narrative quality. Many fans are calling the film a "powerful message." The film has already been nominated for several awards, including the Cannes Best Actor Award.

Read on to find out how fans are reacting to the trailer of Armageddon Time.

Fans react to Armageddon Time trailer on Twitter

The trailer for Armageddon Time has received plenty of positive praise for the actors and the portrayal. Here's how the excited audience is reacting to the trailer of the film.

Marshall Flores @IPreferPi314 Marshall Flores @IPreferPi314 Now seated for Armageddon Time (dir. James Grey). #TellurideFilmFestival Now seated for Armageddon Time (dir. James Grey). #TellurideFilmFestival https://t.co/MWL8H5nI2S Armageddon Time is undoubtedly James Gray’s most personal film: a sometimes humorous but often bittersweet recollection of his tumultuous adolescence. Anthony Hopkins is stellar, and Jeremy Strong also impresses, esp. in the quietly devastating penultimate scene of the film. twitter.com/ipreferpi314/s… Armageddon Time is undoubtedly James Gray’s most personal film: a sometimes humorous but often bittersweet recollection of his tumultuous adolescence. Anthony Hopkins is stellar, and Jeremy Strong also impresses, esp. in the quietly devastating penultimate scene of the film. twitter.com/ipreferpi314/s…

Link: As a Jewish family, you would have thought our family would have had an insane tolerance for racism but sadly at the end of the day we all have to look after ourselves until the next generation arrises :D #ArmageddonTime Feel Free to Sub :DLink: youtube.com/c/RetroCheating As a Jewish family, you would have thought our family would have had an insane tolerance for racism but sadly at the end of the day we all have to look after ourselves until the next generation arrises :D #ArmageddonTime #FilmsFeel Free to Sub :DLink: youtube.com/c/RetroCheating https://t.co/VR7hRgY1M9

Most comments about the trailer and the premise have focused on the powerful message of the film. Many have praised Anne Hathaway's role, with some even saying that this would lead to her third Oscar.

Set in the 1980s, the film will try to dissect and reinstate the perspective of friendship in a time of lingering racism in America.

katie devin orenstein @redprotist There are two scenes in ARMAGEDDON TIME where Jeremy Strong says just a few words in the drivers seat of a car and both times I cried There are two scenes in ARMAGEDDON TIME where Jeremy Strong says just a few words in the drivers seat of a car and both times I cried

Along with the stellar cast, fans have also commented on Gray's remarkable filmmaking skills. This is also one of the driving reasons behind the massive anticipation.

LW_Reviews @LW_Reviews #ArmageddonTime Official Trailer - Hopefully what has been shown with this will be that the film will look at diversity and race relations, highlighting that the lessons of racism on one part of society should be learnt to protect others from the same thing. Cast looks good. #ArmageddonTime Official Trailer - Hopefully what has been shown with this will be that the film will look at diversity and race relations, highlighting that the lessons of racism on one part of society should be learnt to protect others from the same thing. Cast looks good.

Though the trailer is very subtle in its revelation, according to early reviews, the film is rather direct in its take on racism and the perception of the American Dream. The story will focus on the multi-generational perspective of a social problem while simultaneously following the growth of one individual.

Anne Hathaway UPDATES @UpdatesHathaway James Gray on Anne Hathaway's performance in ArmageddonTime -



" what annie did was brave, It’s a pretty unflattering performance, I think. I think she’s fantastic in it. I fell in love with the cast." James Gray on Anne Hathaway's performance in ArmageddonTime -" what annie did was brave, It’s a pretty unflattering performance, I think. I think she’s fantastic in it. I fell in love with the cast." https://t.co/pXcmafdw3E

Girish Johar @girishjohar

Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in

@FocusFeatures

@ArmageddonFilm Good one !Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in #ArmageddonTime , in theaters October 28. Good one ! 💞💫Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in #ArmageddonTime, in theaters October 28. @FocusFeatures @ArmageddonFilm https://t.co/I7cGHotwXp

Clarence Moye @Telluride @ClarenceMoye #ArmageddonTime is a deeply moving, deeply personal film that made me a complete wreck. Great cast but Anthony Hopkins is the heart and soul of this film. Brilliant storytelling. One of the best films of the year. #ArmageddonTime is a deeply moving, deeply personal film that made me a complete wreck. Great cast but Anthony Hopkins is the heart and soul of this film. Brilliant storytelling. One of the best films of the year. https://t.co/89EownD9OM

More about the film

The film is set in the 1980s, following the upbringing of Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) in Queens, New York. The film is a direct nod to James Gray's childhood and upbringing, with many events in the film drawing directly from the writer-director's life.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American dream."

Joey Magidson @JoeyMagidson



FilmFestival Armageddon Time: James Gray looks inward for one of his most emotional works. His tale of a middle class family in 1980 Queens has lots to say about the cost of the American Dream. Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeremy Strong are excellent. #Telluride FilmFestival #Telluride Armageddon Time: James Gray looks inward for one of his most emotional works. His tale of a middle class family in 1980 Queens has lots to say about the cost of the American Dream. Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeremy Strong are excellent.#TellurideFilmFestival #Telluride https://t.co/jaSeBjuvWV

The cast of Armageddon Time includes Michael Banks Repeta as Paul Graff, Anne Hathaway as Esther Graff, Jeremy Strong as Irving Graff, Anthony Hopkins as Aaron, Jaylin Webb as Johnny, Ryan Sell as Ted Graff, Tovah Feldshuh as Mickey Graff, Dane West as Topper Lowell, Andrew Polk as Mr. Turkeltaub, Richard Bekins as Headmaster Fitzroy, Jacob MacKinnon as Edgar Romanelli, and John Diehl as Fred Trump, among others.

Paul Graff's friendship with fellow student Johnny during a tremendously charged political scenario will raise a lot of important questions that are prevalent even in present-day America.

The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2022, to an extremely positive reaction. Since then, critics' reactions have been outstanding. This is sure to become an Oscar favorite in the coming months. Armageddon Time will have a limited release on October 28, 2022. The global release is scheduled for November 11, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

