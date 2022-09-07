"Looks powerful": Twitter explodes as Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins' Armageddon Time trailer drops

James Gray's upcoming period drama Armageddon Time recently dropped a trailer for the film, much to the satisfaction of anticipating fans. The Anne Hathaway starter is set to focus on the pursuit of the great "American Dream" amidst a coming-of-age story. The film will premiere on October 28, 2022.
Over the past few hours, Twitter has become a hotbed for discussing the film, with most fans praising the cinematic and narrative quality. Many fans are calling the film a "powerful message." The film has already been nominated for several awards, including the Cannes Best Actor Award.
Read on to find out how fans are reacting to the trailer of Armageddon Time.
Fans react to Armageddon Time trailer on Twitter
The trailer for Armageddon Time has received plenty of positive praise for the actors and the portrayal. Here's how the excited audience is reacting to the trailer of the film.
Most comments about the trailer and the premise have focused on the powerful message of the film. Many have praised Anne Hathaway's role, with some even saying that this would lead to her third Oscar.
Set in the 1980s, the film will try to dissect and reinstate the perspective of friendship in a time of lingering racism in America.
Along with the stellar cast, fans have also commented on Gray's remarkable filmmaking skills. This is also one of the driving reasons behind the massive anticipation.
Though the trailer is very subtle in its revelation, according to early reviews, the film is rather direct in its take on racism and the perception of the American Dream. The story will focus on the multi-generational perspective of a social problem while simultaneously following the growth of one individual.
More about the film
The film is set in the 1980s, following the upbringing of Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) in Queens, New York. The film is a direct nod to James Gray's childhood and upbringing, with many events in the film drawing directly from the writer-director's life.
The synopsis for the film reads:
"A coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American dream."
The cast of Armageddon Time includes Michael Banks Repeta as Paul Graff, Anne Hathaway as Esther Graff, Jeremy Strong as Irving Graff, Anthony Hopkins as Aaron, Jaylin Webb as Johnny, Ryan Sell as Ted Graff, Tovah Feldshuh as Mickey Graff, Dane West as Topper Lowell, Andrew Polk as Mr. Turkeltaub, Richard Bekins as Headmaster Fitzroy, Jacob MacKinnon as Edgar Romanelli, and John Diehl as Fred Trump, among others.
Paul Graff's friendship with fellow student Johnny during a tremendously charged political scenario will raise a lot of important questions that are prevalent even in present-day America.
The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2022, to an extremely positive reaction. Since then, critics' reactions have been outstanding. This is sure to become an Oscar favorite in the coming months. Armageddon Time will have a limited release on October 28, 2022. The global release is scheduled for November 11, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.