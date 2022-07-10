"America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me": Britney Spears slams documentaries and specials made about her life

American singer Britney Spears is not impressed by how her life has been portrayed in several documentaries made without her permission.

On July 9, the 40-year-old star took to Instagram to share a lengthy rant about the intense media treatment she has received for several years, nothing that no other celebrity would have been treated the same.

"I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me."

Spears stated that for 20 years of her life, she has walked "30 yards every time I have landed in America." However, this changed when the Cirkus singer arrived in Los Angeles a few days back after her honeymoon with Sam Asghari when she was picked up in a golf cart.

"But look why they actually did their job for the first time - they knew they were gonna take my picture so they so lovingly brought it for the first time in 20 years. That's America for ya."

The singer went onto add that she has never felt "more bullied in my life in this country."

Britney Spears stated that it is a misconception that documentaries on her life helped her

Further in her rant, the Scream & Shout singer called out the producers of several documentaries and special programs who thought these shows were "helping" her but stated that they were the "most insulting" thing she ever saw in her life.

Britney Spears said that she has never seen so many documentaries made on any celebrity, be it Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez or Gwyneth Paltrow, and asked whether it was "legal" to make so many documentaries based on one person.

"Not one person on the face of this Earth would – a network, TV production or anyone for that matter – dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it’s 'HELPING ME.' REALLY??"

Additionally, she stated that they missed the mark, noting that the documentaries don't even come close to portraying what 13 years of conservatorship really did to her.

They only showcased what led to her conservatorship with no regard to what she went through, which "expose[d] me on such an embarrassing tone, claiming its to ‘Help me.'” Spears added that it was her and not the documentaries made on her life that got her out of the conservatorship.

"I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge!! THAT said it all…that would be ENOUGH."

In conclusion, she blamed America for making "heartbreaking documentaries" and compared the treatment of people with what she endured with her family who "threw" her away and "treated me like nothing."

Britney Spears was under a conservatorship for 13 years and finally got out of it in November 2021. A month later, on December 8, Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart stated in front of the court that:

"Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship, should be able to sign her documents herself without any assistance."

On the personal front, the popstar tied the knot with her longtime fiance Sam Asghari on June 9 in a private ceremony among friends and family.

She was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The duo share two kids together - Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

