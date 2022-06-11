How long have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari been dating? Couple officially announces wedding through heartwarming posts

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now officially married. The two had met on the set of the music video for Spears’ 2016 release, Slumber Party, after which they reconnected once again five months after the shoot.

The latter’s representative, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the news of the wedding, saying that Asghari had wanted it for a long time. Spears also shared the news on Friday, on her Instagram account:

Spears also said that they fell to the dance floor twice, and shared a few photos from the event, showcasing her long veil, a horse-drawn carriage, and kissing Asghari on a balcony.

Spears’ dress was designed by Donatella Versace, who wrote on her Instagram that Britney had always had a very special place in her heart.

A look at the relationship timeline of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears' Slumber Party music video. She revealed in an interview in 2017 that she and Asghari took around five months to reconnect following the video shoot.

The pair dated for five years before announcing their engagement in September 2021, a month before Britney’s conservatorship was terminated. Last month, Spears also gave fans a peek into her wedding-day look, and introduced her new cat, Wendy.

An insider revealed that Spears had been planning her wedding for around nine months following her engagement.

Asghari had also shared a throwback photo on his Instagram story, which showed Spears and him kissing, where had Britney had held up her ring finger to show off her bling.

Further details about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The event was attended by around 60 guests.

Spears was seen in a gown by popular fashion house Versace. Donatella Versace also shared footage of Spears’ wedding dress alongside sketches of her designing it. She also posted a few pictures and a clip of herself with Spears alongside Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore.

Spears walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love. After the ceremony, she changed into a short black dress to spend the night dancing with her husband and close friends.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was attended by some well-known faces (Image via J. Merritt/Getty Images)

Spears and Madonna also recreated their iconic kiss at the 2003 MTV VMA. Aerial photos from the wedding show a massive tent being set up in the singer’s backyard.

The wedding was neither attended by Britney’s estranged parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, nor her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, owing to their fallout with her over her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. Although her brother Bryan Spears was invited, he did not attend the wedding either.

Britney and Sam spent some time riding in a Rolls Royce with champagne glasses in their hands. Spears showed off her jewels and bridal-themed manicure, describing the look as sophisticated.

